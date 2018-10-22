Local Digest: Beyer’s Severe reflects on tough season; Davis game moved to Thursday

The most important thing when it comes to coaching football is teaching players about life, Beyer head coach Doug Severe said.

So, despite the 0-9 record this year, this season is not a failure because there is more to life than football.

“Sometimes it goes that way and you learn from adversity that way,” Severe said at the Modesto Quarterback Club Meeting on Monday. “It’s about building relationships with kids and installing them with character.”

After winning 18 games in the last three seasons, the Patriots haven’t won a game this year but scored 23 points in a 56-23 loss to Pacheco last week.

“It was the best offensive output all season,” Severe said.

Things continue to improve quickly for the Patriots as their frosh/soph team is 9-0 with “ a lot of good athletes” Severe said.

Beyer ends the season at Johansen against the Vikings on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Davis game moved to Thursday

Davis will be hosting Ceres at Modesto Junior College at 7 p.m. on Thursday instead of Friday due to the “lack of officials available,” Spartans coach Tim Garcia said.

Davis has won three in a row and senior quarterback Xavier Rodriguez leads the Sac-Joaquin Section and the state of California with 3,185 passing yards. He is also fifth in the nation.

Pitman finishes in second place in DeLong Tournament

Pitman boys water polo finished in second place in the Silver Division of the DeLong Tournament, which was hosted by Johansen over the weekend. Turlock finished in fourth place in the Gold Division and Gregori finished in third place in the Silver. Davis of Davis beat Newberg, Ore., 7-5 to win the elite Platinum Division. League play finishes this week before playoffs begin next Tuesday.

Volleyball playoffs begin Tuesday

Girl’s Volleyball playoffs begin on Tuesday and Central Catholic, Escalon, Hilmar, Modesto, Pitman, and Ripon are all at home. Games all start at 7 p.m.

News and Notes

Big Valley Christian junior linebacker Caleb Van Donselaar injured his shoulder in the Lions’ 42-18 win over Brookside Christian on Friday and may be out for the rest of the season, Lions coach Brian Berkefeld said. Van Donselaar has an MRI scheduled this week and had 39 tackles, four sacks, and four tackles for a loss this year.

Enochs head coach James Stacy brought seven of his players to the QB Club meeting on Monday: senior wide receiver Cody Caravalho, senior running back Xavier Vela, senior defensive tackle and offensive guard Sidney Chheav, senior wide receiver Gabe Castellanos, senior defensive lineman Justin Toste, senior middle linebacker and fullback Spencer Alanis, and junior quarterback Ben Harless. Modesto Christian will be bringing athletes next week.

For the third straight year, Central Valley Automotive is sponsoring a $10,000 worth of scholarships (Gold, $5,000; Silver, $3,000 and Bronze ($2,000) for area football players based on performance, academics and community service. Go to www.modbee.com/playerwithdrive to enter.

