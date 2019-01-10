Local Notebook: Hilmar’s Rentfro named All-American, MJC’s Nichols signs with Idaho

Hilmar senior running back and linebacker Justin Rentfro was named to the 2018 MaxPreps Small Schools All-American Football Team on Tuesday.

Very blessed to be named a MaxPreps High School Small School All-American https://t.co/qti7SPTxuB #yellowjacketpride — Justin Rentfro (@rentfro_justin) January 9, 2019

Rentfro made the team as a second-team linebacker.

The 6-foot-1 senior led the Yellowjackets with 131 tackles and also added 1,125 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns.

Hilmar won the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Div. VI title as well as a CIF State Div. 6-AA championship.

Rentfro made the Bee’s All-District Team as a linebacker as well.

MJC’s Trae Nichols signs with Idaho: Modesto Junior College sophomore defensive back Trae Nichols (Modesto) has found a new home.

After receiving an offer from Idaho on Jan. 3, Nichols signed with the school on Monday.

Nichols, who led the Pirates with five interceptions this year, plans on majoring in Applied Science and Health at Idaho.

“What made me feel at home was the coaches and the small town community filled with college spirit,” Nichols said. “It’s a privilege to play D1 football and it’s a dream come true.”

Nichols is the second Pirate to sign this year, joining offensive lineman Va’atofu Sauvao who signed with the University of Colorado in December.

Modesto Christian Boys Basketball getting healthy at right time: This is the Crusaders (12-4) that everyone expected.

After a disappointing third-place finish in the Modesto Christian Holiday Hoops Classic, the defending Div. I section champions have won three in row, scoring over 90 points in each game including a 103-42 win over Tokay on Wednesday.

“We are sharing the ball and starting to get healthy,” Crusaders coach Brice Fantazia said. “We had a flu bug that has been running through us. Now we are starting to get healthy at the perfect time with a big stretch coming up.”

The Crusaders travel to face St. Mary’s (13-5) on Monday before hosting Vanden (11-4) next Saturday in the Modesto Christian MLK Showcase. Modesto Christian also faces St. John Bosco (17-4) on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

In the win on Wednesday, junior guard Baljot Sahi broke the single-game school record with 10 3-pointers made in one game. He finished with 32 points, 18 of which came in the second quarter.

“The guys were looking for him trying to get him the record,” Fantazia said.

Local track program looking for runners: The Central Valley Roadrunners track program is entering its 17th year of competition and will be holding a sign up, uniform sizing, and information night at Big Valley Christian High School on January 22 from 5:30-7 p.m in the library.

Club fees are $250 and the fees cover uniforms, warm ups, and meet fees for the entire season, which runs from February to June or July.

Central Valley Roadrunners is a member of the Pacific Association of the United States of America Track and Field organization (USATF) and have had athletes qualify for USATF Junior Olympic Nationals every year.

For more information please contact Carl Bryant at (209) 765-9840.