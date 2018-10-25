Local Digest: Davis football wins fourth straight, MJC volleyball upsets ranked team

The chances of Davis High football making the playoffs are slim but if Thursday was their last game of the season, they ended on a high note with a 42-7 win over Ceres (1-9, 1-6) at Modeso Junior College.
The win was the Spartans (5-5, 4-3) fourth straight win after starting the season 1-4 and its the most wins since 2014, Davis coach Tim Garcia’s first year at the school.
“We knew the matchups early were going to be difficult physically and schematically,” Garcia said. “Our kids continued to grind even though we had losses early.”
At 5-5, the Spartans have a chance at an at-large bid in Div. III but they are currently ranked No. 19 by calpreps.com making a playoff bid seem unlikely.
“We have gotten better every day and every game and we are just hoping that we can go one more week,” Garcia said. “ At the end of the day, when you have done everything you possibly can to improve and get better and work and compete and finish strong, that’s all we can ask for.”
Thursday was senior night for the Spartans as they honored the 20 seniors in the program.
Senior running back Francisco Mercado had two rushing touchdowns, a 61-yard run down the right sideline in the first quarter and a two-yard run up the middle in the second.
Senior quarterback Xavier Rodriguez, who entered the night leading the Sac-Joaquin Section and the state with 3,185 passing yards, had another great night with over 300 yards and three touchdowns.
Davis will await its fate when the brackets are released on Saturday afternoon.
Johansen 24, Beyer 14- The Vikings (3-7, 2-5) picked up their third win of the season, equaling their total from the last five years combined. Beyer ended the season without a win.
Big Valley Christian volleyball advances to semifinals
Behind 27 kills from senior Julia Copland, the Lions (18-8) beat Valley Christian in four sets in the first round of the Division VI playoffs on Thursday. Sophomore Emmalynn Camoirano had 42 assists for the Big Valley Christian, who will travel to face Forest Lake Christian on Tuesday.
Pleasant Grove 3, Pitman 1 - The Pride (23-12) saw their season end in the second round of the Division I playoffs.
Central Catholic 3, El Camino 0 - The Raiders (32-8) will host Nevada Union in the Division III semifinals on Tuesday.
Ripon 3, Union Mine 2- The Indians (22-11) will face top-seeded Hilmar (30-12) in the Division IV semifinals.
Escalon 3, Linden 0 - The sixth seed Cougars (25-12) swept the third seed Lions.
Vacaville Christian 3, Ripon Christian 0 - The second seed Knights (19-11) were upset at home.
MJC volleyball upsets Folsom Lake College
The Pirates (11-17, 6-5) won their second straight game with a four-set win over No. 12 Folsom Lake College on Wednesday. Freshman setter Ambria Schneringer (Central Catholic) and sophomore middle blocker Tarq Mims (Pitman) bot had 12 kills for the Pirates. Modesto dropped the first set 25-14 but bounced back to win the next three sets, 25-18, 25-13, 26-24.
Central Catholic sophomore Colleen Ballatore wins Valley Oak League title
Central Catholic sophomore Colleen Ballatore remained undefeated in 2018 with a straights set win over Sierra junior Kaitlyn Rausa in the singles final of the Valley Oak League championships at the Manteca Union Tennis Courts on Thursday.
Bellatore won the first set 6-2 but trailed 1-4 in the second set before coming back to win 6-4.
“She stayed focused and was determined to win,” Raiders coach Natalie Wagner said.
Both girls advanced to the section finals which will be on Nov. 1 at Johnson Ranch.
Central Catholic begins the Division IV playoffs on Wednesday and host Los Banos.
Comments