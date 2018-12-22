The Bee’s Final Football Rankings | Stanislaus District Top 5 Large, Medium, Small Schools

There were plenty of smiles on Friday afternoon in Turlock where Garret Fountain made it official by signing a letter-of-intent to play football at San Diego State University. The Turlock High senior defensive lineman who starred for a Bulldogs team that won its Sac-Joaquin Section Division I playoff opener will fit nicely into the 3-3-5 defensive scheme run by the Aztecs, perennial powers in the Mountain West Conference. Family, friends and coaches joined Fountain for the signing at the Red Brick Bar & Grill on South Broadway.