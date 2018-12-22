The Bee’s Final Football Rankings | Stanislaus District Top 5 Large, Medium, Small Schools

Here are Julian A. Lopez’s final football rankings.
- Large Schools (Divs. II, III)
Ranking
School
Note
No. 1
Central Catholic (11-2)
The Raiders still have a bitter taste in their mouths after falling to Del Oro in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Div. II Championship in the final minute.
No. 2
Turlock (8-4)
I am going to miss watching the Jonah Kosakiewicz to Cameran Sherwood connection.
No. 3
|Merced (10-1)
Merced rolled in the regular season before being upset by River Valley in the first round of the Div. III playoffs.
No. 4
Pitman (10-2)
Pitman won 10 games, the school’s most since 2011.
No. 5
Downey (7-5)
|Downey beat Grant in the first round of the Div. II playoffs. It was the first playoff road win by a Modesto City school since 1999.
- Medium Schools (Divs. IV, V)
Ranking
School
Note
No. 1
Hilmar (13-2)
|Seven straight wins to end the season including a Div. VI title and a CIF State Division 6-AA Championship for Hilmar. The Yellowjackets outscored opponents 226-53 in the playoffs.
No. 2
Ripon (10-2)
Ripon lost to Bear River in the playoffs for the second straight year. The Indians won a share of the Trans-Valley League title with a win over Modesto Christian to end the regular season.
No. 3
|Modesto Chr. (10-2)
Modesto Christian lost two of its final three games. The Crusaders will have to replace senior quarterback Hayden Sauser and linebacker Dillon Johnson, among others.
No. 4
|Escalon (9-3)
The Cougars played Hilmar tough in the Div. VI semifinals. Andrew Beam did a superb job in his first year as head coach.
No. 5
Pacheco (9-3)
Pacheco won a share of the Western Athletic Conference title and fell to state champion, Rio Linda, in the playoffs. Head Coach David Snapp stepped down in November.
- Small Schools (Divs. VI,VII)
Ranking
School
Note
No. 1
Ripon Chr. (12-1)
The Knights were the most dominant small-school in the area by a wide margin. They only had one win decided by 10 points or less. Ripon Christian lost to Hilmar in Div. VI championship.
No. 2
Denair (12-1)
After a two-win season in 2017, the Coyotes not only won the Div. VII championship but they won the CIF State Division 7-AA Championship as well.
No. 3
Big Valley Chr. (9-2)
The Lions won the Central California Athletic Alliance League title and earned the No. 2 seed in Div. VII but fell to Golden Sierra in the semifinals. Brian Berkefeld has built a stellar program.
No. 4
Orestimba (7-4)
Orestimba had a tough stretch where it lost back-to-back games against Ripon Christian and Denair but won three straight to end the regular season before falling to Los Banos in Div. V playoffs.
No. 5
Waterford (7-5)
|Waterford lost four of its final five games to end the season.
