Who will win the Pitman vs. Turlock battle? We asked the other CCAL coaches

In the first year of the Central California Athletic League, the Modesto area schools had trouble against Pitman and Turlock as they combined to go 0-8.

Six of the eight wins by Pitman and Turlock were by at least 10 points.

With the big Harvest Bowl to decide the CCAL title on Friday, we talked to the coaches to find out what made both those teams so tough and who they thought would win.

Some made a prediction while others couldn’t decide. A few also said they would go to the Harvest Bowl if they weren’t playing because they think its going to be a fantastic game.

Here are their picks:

Downey coach Jeremy Plaa- “I think it’s going to be close but I give the edge to Pitman because they are more disciplined.”

Enochs coach James Stacy- “Turlock. They are bigger and more physical.”

Gregori coach Jason McCoy- “I really don’t know. Pitman is a ball control team. Turlock can score on any down. Pitman plays really good defense. If they can sustain some drives they will be all right. It’s gong to be a great game.”

Modesto coach Brett Wagner- “It’s going to come down to execution. These are two great football teams. Turlock is physical and Pitman is disciplined. It depends on who shows up. You never know with a rivalry.”