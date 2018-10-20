Quarterback Ryan Daggett, 5, of Ripon High looks up field as Colton Tucker, 65, of Hughson High closes in on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at Ripon, California.
High School Football

The Bee’s Football Rankings | Stanislaus District Top 5 Large, Medium, Small Schools

By Julian A. Lopez

jalopez@modbee.com

October 20, 2018 11:29 AM

Here are Julian A. Lopez’s rankings through Week 10 (Oct. 20)

  • Large Schools (Divs. II, III)

Ranking

School

Note

No. 1

Central Catholic (8-1)

Raiders have a big showdown with Oakdale next week Up Next: At Oakdale

No. 2

Merced (9-0)

Bears have outscored CCC opponents 259 to 45. Up Next: Home vs Golden Valley

No. 3

Pitman (9-0)

The special season continues for the Pride with a comeback victory over Downey. Up Next: Home vs Turlock

No. 4

Turlock (6-3)

Bulldogs were able to rest most of their starters in fourth quarter in win over Gregori in preparation for next week’s Harvest Bowl. Up Next: At Pitman

No. 5

Oakdale (7-2)

Bye Up Next: Home vs Central Catholic
  • Medium Schools (Divs. IV, V)

Ranking

School

Note

No. 1

Modesto Chr. (9-0)

Bye Up Next: Home vs Ripon

No. 2

Ripon (8-1)

Indians travel to face the Crusaders in Trans-Valley League title game next week. Up Next: At Modesto Christian

No. 3

Pacheco (8-1)

Panthers clinched a share of the Western Athletic Conference title with a win over Beyer. Up Next: At Pacheco

No. 4

Hilmar (7-2)

Yellowjackets will be dangerous in the playoffs. Up Next: Home vs Livingston

No. 5

Escalon (7-2)

In six of Cougars wins, they have allowed seven points or less. Up Next: At Hughson

  • Small Schools (Divs. VI,VII)

Ranking

School

Note

No. 1

Ripon Chr. (9-0)

Knights have allowed more than seven points only once in six Southern League games. Up Next: Home vs Delhi

No. 2

Denair (8-1)

Four-game winning streak for the Coyotes. Up Next: Home vs Waterford

No. 3

Big Valley Chr. (8-1)

Lions have won six in a row since loss to Waterford. Up Next: Home vs Sierra Ridge Academy

No. 4

Orestimba (6-3)

After a two-game losing streak, Warriors have bounced back and won two in a row. Up Next: Home vs Gustine

No. 5

Waterford (6-3)

Wildcats have lost two in a row. Up Next: At Denair

