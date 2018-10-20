The Bee’s Football Rankings | Stanislaus District Top 5 Large, Medium, Small Schools

Here are Julian A. Lopez’s rankings through Week 10 (Oct. 20)
- Large Schools (Divs. II, III)
Ranking
School
Note
No. 1
Central Catholic (8-1)
Raiders have a big showdown with Oakdale next week Up Next: At Oakdale
No. 2
Merced (9-0)
Bears have outscored CCC opponents 259 to 45. Up Next: Home vs Golden Valley
No. 3
Pitman (9-0)
The special season continues for the Pride with a comeback victory over Downey. Up Next: Home vs Turlock
No. 4
Turlock (6-3)
Bulldogs were able to rest most of their starters in fourth quarter in win over Gregori in preparation for next week’s Harvest Bowl. Up Next: At Pitman
No. 5
Oakdale (7-2)
|Bye Up Next: Home vs Central Catholic
- Medium Schools (Divs. IV, V)
Ranking
School
Note
No. 1
Modesto Chr. (9-0)
Bye Up Next: Home vs Ripon
No. 2
Ripon (8-1)
Indians travel to face the Crusaders in Trans-Valley League title game next week. Up Next: At Modesto Christian
No. 3
Pacheco (8-1)
Panthers clinched a share of the Western Athletic Conference title with a win over Beyer. Up Next: At Pacheco
No. 4
|Hilmar (7-2)
Yellowjackets will be dangerous in the playoffs. Up Next: Home vs Livingston
No. 5
Escalon (7-2)
In six of Cougars wins, they have allowed seven points or less. Up Next: At Hughson
- Small Schools (Divs. VI,VII)
Ranking
School
Note
No. 1
Ripon Chr. (9-0)
Knights have allowed more than seven points only once in six Southern League games. Up Next: Home vs Delhi
No. 2
Denair (8-1)
Four-game winning streak for the Coyotes. Up Next: Home vs Waterford
No. 3
Big Valley Chr. (8-1)
Lions have won six in a row since loss to Waterford. Up Next: Home vs Sierra Ridge Academy
No. 4
Orestimba (6-3)
After a two-game losing streak, Warriors have bounced back and won two in a row. Up Next: Home vs Gustine
No. 5
Waterford (6-3)
Wildcats have lost two in a row. Up Next: At Denair
Comments