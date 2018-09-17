Prep Notebook: Updates on two notable quarterback injuries, Gregori finding its identity.

Downey head coach Jeremy Plaa confirmed on Monday that freshman quarterback Beau Green will be out a couple of weeks after injuring his shoulder in the Knights’ 20-14 loss to McClymonds on Friday.

“He suffered a shoulder sprain,” Plaa said at the Modesto Quarterback Club meeting on Monday. “We are very hopeful that he can return for the Turlock game in two weeks.”

The news of the injury was first reported by The Bee’s Brian Clark on Saturday.

Downey High starting quarterback Beau Green out 1 to 3 weeks with AC Joint shoulder pain, according to @Tdfootball coach Jeremy Plaa. He says he's not sure on what it means to QB position yet. @juliansdayoff22 @modbeepreps — Brian L. Clark (@BrianClarkMod) September 16, 2018

Plaa said that Green’s status is still “up in the air” and juniors Bryce Gouker and Ethan Difuntorum and senior Bryce Peterson are all options to replace the freshman if he is out. Peterson, the Knights starting quarterback last year who moved to wide receiver, is the least likely of the options because he is still having problems throwing the ball as a result of a shoulder injury he suffered last year, Plaa said.

Green wasn’t the only quarterback to get injured on Friday as Davis lost senior Xavier Rodriguez in the first quarter of the Spartans’ 30-14 loss to Mountain House.

“He was dealing with a back injury from the Atwater game,” Davis coach Tim Garcia said.

Rodriguez was knocked to the ground by Mustangs senior defensive lineman Keenami Maggard and was unable to return to the game.

Garcia said he is “not sure of the status” of Rodriguez for Davis’ game at Los Banos on Friday.

Gregori finding groove on offense

After an 0-2 start to the season, the Jaguars have won their last three games behind strong offensive play. Gregori is averaging 53 points during its three-game winning streak and sophomore running back Isaac Herman has six touchdowns in his last two games.

“Our program, we have an identity,” Gregori coach Jason McCoy said. “We are back to being able to run the ball.”

McCoy said that Herman, junior Titus Rhiney, and seniors Marcello and Trey Longstreth have all produced really well in the running game.

The Jaguars are on a bye this week.

Notes

Besides Rodriguez’s injury, it was a tough loss for the Spartans on Friday as they gave up two kickoff returns for touchdowns and were without a starting offensive lineman, who was out sick.

Beyer brought five players from its football team on Monday. Senior captain and offensive lineman Anthony Cortez, senior tight end Alex Munden, senior running back Gabe Ruiz, senior linebacker Landon Lucas, and senior defensive lineman William Strahorn all represented the Patriots.

Modesto scored two touchdowns in its first six offensive plays in a 56-20 win over Franklin, Panthers coach Brett Wagner said.

Big Valley Christian and Johansen both are having their homecoming games this week. Big Valley Christian hosts Turlock Christian while Johansen hosts Mountain House.

Monday was the first time all year that there was at least one representative from every school in attendance.

The Modesto Quarterback Club, which meets every Monday at noon at the Coaches Corner on Oakdale Road, gathers local high school football coaches together to talk about their games.

