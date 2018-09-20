Here are the Top 10 football games to watch in the Stanislaus District for Week 6

Besides the Central California Athletic League, which begins next week, every other league in the Stanislaus District has moved into league play. Here are some of the games to watch this week:

Modesto Christian (5-0, 1-0) at Hughson (4-1, 1-0), 7:30 p.m.

This Trans Valley League matchup has been one-sided recently as the Crusaders have won the last 10 contests. Modesto Christian, No. 1 in the Bee’s medium-school rankings, is allowing 4.6 points per game.

“This is great small-school football,” Modesto Christian coach Mike Parsons said.

In his first year as head coach, Shaun King’s Hughson Huskies have gotten off to a good start and have been led junior quarterback Steven Morris, who has over 1,000 total yards and six touchdowns. The Huskies are No. 5 in the medium-school rankings.

“They are running the spread and doing great things,” Parsons said. “Here we go, the TVL unofficially starts Friday.”

Crusaders senior running back Jose Hernandez has at least one rushing touchdown in four games. The Crusaders beat Riverbank 61-3 last week while the Huskies rolled through Livingston, 35-7.

Stagg (3-1) at Modesto (3-1), 7 p.m. at Downey High School

The Panthers are looking to start the season 4-1 for the second time in three years and play host to the Delta Knights.

“This is the best Stagg football team I have seen in a good half a decade,” Modesto coach Brett Wagner said. “They are more disciplined than usual.”

Stagg played Hughson in Week 1 and lost 40-39. The Delta Knights are led senior quarterback Cameron Deville, who has thrown for 1,251 yards and 18 touchdowns.

“If we have any more mistakes that we have been having, it will be a tough fight,” Wagner said.

Modesto beat Franklin 56-20 last week and scored two touchdowns in its first six offensive plays. The Panthers have won five straight meetings against the Delta Knights.

Hilmar (4-1, 1-0) at Escalon (4-0, 0-0), 7:30 p.m.

After falling to Ripon last week, the Yellowjackets are in must-win mode if they want to win the TVL. They will travel to face the Cougars and the two teams have split the last four meetings.

Escalon is 4-0 in Andrew Beam’s first year as coach and sophomore running back Luke Anderson has two 100-yard rushing games this year.

Hilmar is No. 3 in the medium-school rankings while Escalon is No. 4. Senior Justin Rentfro leads Hilmar with 35 tackles.

Central Catholic (4-1, 1-0) at Sierra (3-2, 1-0), 7 p.m.

The Raiders have outscored the Timberwolves, 169-17, in the last three meetings and will look to improve after a sloppy 35-28 win over Manteca last week.

Central Catholic is No. 1 in the large-school rankings and senior running back Kyle Jacklich has seven rushing touchdowns in his last three games. Sophomore running back Kimoni Stanley is averaging over 100 yards per game for the Timberwolves.

Beyer (0-4, 0-1) at Ceres (0-4, 0-1), 7 p.m.

Two teams that are both looking for their first wins will face off for the first time since 2010 when the Patriots won, 17-14.

“We are going to continue to work and get better and better each week,” Beyer coach Doug Severe said. “Adversity builds character.”

Senior Anthony Cortez had an interception return for a touchdown in the Patriots’ 26-7 loss to Los Banos last week. The Bulldogs scored their first points of the season last week in a 30-14 loss to Lathrop.

Davis (1-3, 0-1) at Los Banos (2-2, 1-0), 7 p.m.

The records of the three teams to beat Davis this year are a combined 13-1. The Spartans will look to get their first Western Athletic Conference win when they travel to face Los Banos.

“They are big, fast, and strong,” Davis coach Tim Garcia said. “A typical Los Banos team.”

Ripon Christian (4-0, 1-0) at Denair (4-0, 1-0), 7 p.m.

After a 42-6 win over Waterford last week, the Knights have moved up to No. 1 in the small-school rankings. The teams have split the last two meetings.

Ripon Christian senior Michael Kamps had three touchdowns, 1 1/2 sacks, and one fumble recovery last week and was a Bee Athlete of the Week Nominee.

Denair has won all four games by an average of 23.6 points and they are No. 4 in the small-school rankings.

Weston Ranch (1-3, 0-0) at Oakdale (4-1, 1-0), 7 p.m.

The Mustangs have a big showdown with Manteca on Sept. 28 but will have to get by the Cougars first. Oakdale won 59-18 last year and have won its last six home games.

Turlock Christian (1-4, 0-1) at Big Valley Christian (3-1, 0-0), 7 p.m.

The Eagles last beat the Lions in 2009 and not only is Friday’s game Big Valley Christian’s Central California Athletic Alliance League opener, but it’s also homecoming night.

Junior running back Javyn Drobnick has 813 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Lions.

Enochs (2-2) at Edison (2-2), 7:15 p.m.

Enochs had a bye last week and will travel to face the Vikings in its last non-league game before league play begins next week.

“They have a big offensive line,” Eagles coach James Stacy said. “We have our work cut out for us.”

Freshman running back Raleek Brown has 431 rushing yards this year and is averaging over 12 yards per carry.