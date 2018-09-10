Notebook: No ill feelings in Downey-Johansen game; Gregori game moved to Friday

Downey coach Jeremy Plaa admits Friday’s 82-6 win over Johansen got out of hand.

“I don’t know why the refs didn’t start a running clock at halftime,” Plaa said at Monday’s Quarterback Club meeting.

Johansen coach Scott Sacuskie said there “are no ill feelings” toward Downey. He said he had parents calling him the next day, but the person who was most upset happens to be very close to him.

“My mother is very protective of me (he’s the youngest child in the family) and she was heated at Plaa,” Sacuskie said. “My kids have to tackle, they have to break down and make the tackle. We are hurting trying to compete and change the image of Johansen and it’s tough.”

SIGN UP

Plaa was happy with how his second team played, the first action the unit had got all season after three close games to start the season for the Knights, who are No. 3 in the Bee’s large-school rankings.

Gregori game changed to Friday

Gregori’s home game against Weston Ranch has been changed from Thursday to Friday, assistant coach Jimmy Oliver said on Monday. Oliver didn’t learn of the change until Sunday. The Jaguars host the Cougars at 7:30 p.m.

After an 0-2 start to the season, Gregori has scored 97 points in the last two game, including a 48-19 win over McNair on Friday.

“We ran the ball very well,” Oliver said. “The O-line had their best game all year. We rushed for over 400 yards and sophomore Isaac Herman had over 190 yards.”

Oliver said the team hopes to have the same rushing attack against Weston Ranch this week.

Downey players share hobbies

Monday was Downey’s turn to bring players to the QB Club meeting. Plaa brought all five of his senior captains and some of them shared an interesting fact about themselves:

OL Jackson Betz loves the “Mission Impossible” series

WR Javon Gamez is a huge anime fan

WR Bryce Peterson said “Wedding Crashers” is his favorite movie.

RB Jordan Wilson, who plans on attending the University of Oregon where he wants to major in business marketing, is a “Star Wars fanatic.”

Coach Doug Severe will be bringing some of his Beyer players next week.

The Modesto Quarterback Club, which meets every Monday at noon at the Coaches Corner on Oakdale Road, gathers local high school football coaches together to talk about their games. ...





For the third straight year, Central Valley Automotive is sponsoring a $10,000 worth of scholarships (Gold, $5,000; Silver, $3,000 and Bronze ($2,000) for area football players based on performance, academics and community service. Go to www.modbee.com/playerwithdrive to enter.

Modesto High Girls’ Volleyball wins Madera Classic Tourney

For the second year in a row, the Panthers won the Madera Tournament. The Panthers went 7-1 in the tournament and were led by seniors Alyssa Cover and Tori Galloway. Cover had 129 assists while Galloway had 51 kills.

Johansen Boys’ Water Polo finishes in second in Roseville Tournament

The Vikings finished in second in the gold division in the Roseville Tournament over the weekend. Johansen beat Bear Creek 14-10 in the semifinals and lost to College Park, 10-7 in the championship.

SHARE COPY LINK Watch highlights from Modesto's win over Patterson on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018.