There were a lot of great performances on the Stanislaus District football fields last week. Who should be The Bee’s Player of the Week for Aug. 31? Vote as often as you’d like. We’ll post the winner on Friday at noon.

Central Catholic quarterback Dalton Durossette and fullback Minaya Olivo talk about the acrobatic touchdown watch with 30 seconds left in the half that helped the Raiders tie the game at halftime. Central went on to beat St. Mary's 33-20.

Kyle Jacklich had three touchdowns, including two in the second half, and Minaya Olivo had one, including a clutch grab late in the second quarter, to lead Central Catholic of Modesto to a 33-20 victory over St. Mary's of Stockton on Aug. 31, 2018.

Key plays from Turlock High's 28-17 nonleague victory over Tracy on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018.

Turlock High football coach James Peterson, quarterback Jonah Kosakiewicz and linebacker Garret Fountain had to say about their team's win over Tracy on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018.