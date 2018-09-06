Here are the Top 10 football games to watch in the Stanislaus District for Week 4

With some teams still looking for that quality non-conference win, there are plenty of opportunities this week. Here are the games to watch:

Modesto (1-1) at Patterson (2-1), 7 p.m.





After a bye week, the Panthers hit the road and travel to face the Tigers, who beat Los Banos, 55-7 last week.

“They have won two games by a landslide and lost big to a really good Capital Christian team,” Modesto coach Brett Wagner said. “We lost a close one to them last year so I know our guys are hungry.”

Patterson won 34-21 last year and the two teams have split the last four meetings. Sophomore Jordan Imada has rushed for 269 yards and five touchdowns this year for Patterson while senior Zaire Eugene had close to 200 yards and three touchdowns in Modesto’s 44-6 win over Beyer on Aug. 24.

Waterford (2-0) at Big Valley Christian (2-0), 7 p.m.

Two undefeated teams from Division VI and VII will face off at Big Valley Christian High.

“This is the first home game of the season for us,” Lions coach Brian Berkefeld said. “The stadium is getting expanded and we are putting in permanent visitor side seats.”

The Wildcats have a “phenomenal athlete” at quarterback in senior Michael Vivo, according to Berkefeld and “its going to be a real challenge for us to match up with their athletes.”

Vivo had 291 total yards and five touchdowns in Waterford’s 47-0 win over Johansen in Week 1. Junior Javyn Drobnick has 523 rushing yards and six touchdowns in two games. Both defenses have combined to allow 26 points.

Chaparral (1-1) at Oakdale (2-1), 7 p.m.

It’s been an up and down season already for the Mustangs. After shutting out Sonora in Week 1, Oakdale fell to Archbishop Mitty by 28 in Week 2 and then were tied at half to 0-3 El Capitan last week before going on to win 33-6.

“We need to play better,” Mustangs coach Trent Merzon said. “We need to figure out how we want to play.”

The Mustangs will welcome the Wolverines from Parker, Colo., who are traveling over 1,100 miles for this matchup.

Calaveras (0-2) at Ripon (3-0), 7:30 p.m.





What the Indians’ defense has done in its first three games hasn’t gone unnoticed. Ripon allowed its first points of the season late in a 42-7 win over Central Valley last week. Ripon has 11 sacks, two interceptions, and three fumble recoveries.

Junior Grant Wiebe leads the team with five sacks and is second with 29 tackles.

Ripon beat Calaveras 28-13 in the first round of the Sac-Joaquin Division V playoffs last year.

Lincoln (0-3) at Central Catholic (2-1), 7 p.m.

This has all the makings of being a trap game for the Raiders. This is their last non-conference game before opening Valley Oak League play next week against Manteca and Lincoln is off to an 0-3 start.

“Their record doesn’t reflect them,” assistant coach Myron Larson said. “They have been in all three of their games. They could beat you any day of the week.”

Senior running back Kyle Jacklich had 173 yards and three touchdowns in Central Catholic’s 33-20 win over St. Mary’s in Week 3. Senior quarterback Grant Stevenson has thrown for 746 yards and four touchdowns for the Trojans.

Turlock (2-1) at Sheldon (2-1), 7:15 p.m.

After their impressive 28-17 win over Tracy last week, the Bulldogs will travel to face the Huskies. After a loss to start the season, Turlock has won two straight and will be on the road for the next two games before its bye week.

Downey (2-1) at Johansen (1-1), 7:30 p.m.

Downey has won the last eight meetings between the schools but Johansen head coach Scott Sacuskie wants to use this game to change the face of the program.

“I had coaches asking why did we schedule this game,” Sacuskie said. “If we are going to change the face of Johansen, we have to go out and compete against these schools or I am going to lose these kids that I need to keep at Johansen.”

“I am super excited for this game,” Vikings senior Bereyah DeLeon said. “This is my fourth year playing them and I am ready to get after it.”

Johansen is coming off of a 26-0 win over Delhi in Week 2, its first win since 2016 while Downey lost 47-44 to Merced last week.

El Capitan (0-3) at Modesto Christian (3-0), 7 p.m.

After back-to-back road games, the Crusaders return home to face the Gauchos, who haven’t won a game this season but were tied at 6 at halftime last week against Oakdale.

“We have to bring it,” Modesto Christian coach Mike Parsons said. “We are kind of road dogs but we get to come home.”

The Crusaders have allowed 12 points this year. El Capitan senior wide receiver Ronald Harris has six of the team’s nine receptions this year.

Sonora (0-3) at Hilmar (3-0), 7:30 p.m

The Yellowjackets have lost the last four meetings to the Wildcats. Sonora has scored six points this year while Hilmar senior Issac Sharp has nine total touchdowns.

Pitman (3-0) at Bullard (1-2), 7 p.m.

The Pride haven’t start the season 4-0 since 2014. Senior running backs Payton Bass and Jakob Partida have combined to run for 777 yards and nine touchdowns this year.