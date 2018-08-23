Notebook: Davis hosting Franklin at MJC one of four games in Modesto on Friday

The Davis High football team will play its home-opener Friday night at Modesto Junior College.
The Spartans, which lost 44-27 to Amador in Week 1, will take on Franklin High.
There were initial reports that the game was at Franklin. It will be at MJC.
It will be one of four games in Modesto on Friday night.
At Gregori High, Modesto meets Beyer.
At Downey High, Enochs plays West.
At Johnsen, the host Vikings play Delhi.
Pitman wrestler will represent USA next month
Pitman freshman Lilly Freitas is heading to the Pan-American Championships in Villahermosa, Mexico from Sept. 13-15 to compete in the schoolgirl wrestling (14 and under) championships. Freitas won the women’s freestyle title at the U.S. Nationals in May to qualify for the event. She also represented the team in 2017 and is a two-time national champion. Freitas is ranked as the No. 5 freshman by The California Wrestler.
Water will be provided for Modesto vs. Beyer football game at Gregori
With the water issue at Gregori High School, water bottles will be free at the snack bar throughout Friday night’s game between the Panthers and the Patriots. Teams have been told to fill water at their school before departing campus.
Gregori softball player commits to Long Beach State
Gregori senior Kylie Cox committed to Long Beach State in a tweet on Thursday. Cox hit .377 with 13 RBIs and 22 runs scored last year.
Local golfer will play at Pebble Beach in September
Nthenya Maithya, a junior at Central Catholic, will be competing in the 2018 PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach Golf Links and Poppy Hills Golf Course in the a three-day tournament in late September. Maithya will represent the First Tee of Central Valley which is one of 160 chapters across the country that teaches life skills and core values to kids from the ages 7-17. The First Tee of Central Valley has programs in four counties and nine golf courses and have close to 900 children in its program right now.
Modesto Christian guard commits to UC Davis
Modesto Christian senior forward Aaron Murphy committed to UC Davis on Aug. 17. Murphy averaged 10.5 points per game and 6.8 rebounds for the Crusaders last year, who won the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I title.
Xavier Carlton among the best in latest recruiting rankings
247Sports released its latest Class of 2020 rankings on Wednesday and Modesto Christian junior Xavier Carlton is ranked as the No. 10 Strong-Side Defensive End in the class and No.176 overall. He had 10 tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble in the Crusaders’ 21-3 week one win over Sierra.
