Why Gregori High has declared its water off-limits for drinking, cooking

Drinking fountains are off-limits as Gregori High, as is using tap water for food preparation, after a test of the school’s water system turned up higher lead levels than allowed.

Ten locations on the Pirrone Road campus in Salida were tested for lead and copper as required by the state. Four locations came back above the “state action” level of 15 micrograms per liter, Associate Superintendent Tim Zearley told Gregori families in a letter Tuesday.

“The district will provide bottled water for all the students and staff while the water is being retested,” the letter said. “Retesting is scheduled for later this week, and results could be available as early as Monday.”





Signs are posted at all water fountains, the letter said, and the tap water is safe for hand washing.

Tap water will not be used for food preparation.





“We are continually working with the County Health Department regarding this matter,” Zearley’s letter says. “While we recognize the inconvenience, and concern this may cause, we are confident that we can provide safe drinking water for the students and staff at Gregori High School.”

We’ll have more information as it’s available.