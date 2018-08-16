Here are the Top 10 football games to watch in the Stanislaus District

Some teams are playing familiar rivals while others are facing off against teams for the first time. With the season just getting underway, it’s difficult to do predictions given we really won’t know just how good these teams are for another month. But, if you’re looking for the best games to watch in Week 1, here they are:

Sonora at Oakdale, 7 p.m.





The rivalry is on as the Mustangs and Wildcats do battle at Oakdale, which has won seven of the last eight meetings including a 47-13 win last year in Sonora.

“It’s lost a little bit of the luster since we don’t play in Week 10 when it’s cold and it’s dark but it’s still Oakdale-Sonora,” Oakdale coach Trent Merzon said. “It’s a town that we love to play against. There is nothing like it. We are excited. I know they are excited up there.”

Sonora returns senior quarterback Jake Gookin, who ran for almost 1,000 yards last year.

Central Catholic at Clovis West, 7 p.m.

Raiders fans have their Week 2 matchup circled when they travel to nationally ranked De La Salle but they will have to get by the test brought by the Golden Eagles first. Clovis West is led by senior quarterback Dante Chachere, who threw for 3,462 yards and 22 touchdowns last year. The Raiders will look to pound the rock with seniors D’Angelo Bellamy and Dawaiian McNeely leading the charge.

East Union at Downey, 7 p.m.

This is an intriguing game in that it’s a contrast of offensive schemes. Downey is an air-raid offense and whoever starts at quarterback for the Knights will throw the ball early and often while the Lancers are a ground-and-pound team. East Union averaged over 280 yards on the ground per game last year and return three of its top four rushers from last year. Junior Bryce Gouker and freshman Beau Green are both expected to play quarterback for the Knights.

Gregori at Buhach Colony, 7 p.m.





After winning its first league title in school history, Gregori opens its 2018 campaign on the road against the Thunder. Senior Marcello Longstreth averaged 142 all-purpose yards per game last year and had 55 tackles and four interceptions for the Jaguars and will be a focal point for Gregori this year. Senior Jon Buttrey had 536 rushing yards for Buhach Colony last year.

Napa at Pitman, 7:15 p.m.

These teams have met the last three years with the Pride winning the last two, including a 16-0 shutout last year. Napa is coached by former Davis High star Tom Petithomme, who took over the reins of the program earlier this year. The school board in March also voted to end the use of Indians as Napa’s mascot.

Enochs at Beyer, 7 p.m. at Johansen High School





Two schools on Sylvan Avenue that are separated by 1.8 miles and long-time Modesto Metro Conference rivals will battle at Johansen High. Enochs hasn’t beaten Beyer since 2014. While they still share roads, they don’t share a conference. The former MMC rivals now compete in the Central California Athletic League (Enochs) and Western Athletic Conference (Beyer). It’s the first of several games this year pitting Modesto City Schools who have moved into separate leagues.

Sierra at Modesto Christian, 7 p.m.





The Crusaders are in Division VI and will host the Timberwolves who are Division IV and are in the Valley Oak League. This is the first game against a Valley Oak League team for the Crusaders since 2013, when they beat East Union.

Central Valley at Ceres, 7 p.m.





The battle of Ceres pits the Bulldogs against the Hawks. Ceres hasn’t beaten Central Valley since 2014 and this will be the coaching debut for new Bulldogs coach, Matt Chachere.

Johansen at Waterford, 7:30 p.m.





Johansen’s last win came against Davis on Oct. 28, 2016 and the Vikings have an excellent chance to snap their losing streak against the Wildcats. At Monday’s Quarterback Club luncheon, Johansen coach Scott Sacuskie said it’s going to be important for his Vikings to get off to a good start ahead of its Week 3 game against former MMC rival Downey. A win tonight, and one next week against Delhi, would go a long way toward building momentum.

Modesto at Clovis, 7 p.m. on Saturday





The Panthers will have to wait until Saturday to begin their 2018 season and will make the 106-mile trek down I-99 where they will do battle against the Cougars.

