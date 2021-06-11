Former players react to longtime basketball coach announcing his retirement

TRACY BARBUTES / tbarbutes@modbee.com Riverbank Bruins High School varsity basketball coach, Jeff Jennings, focused on his team in the game played on home on January 31, 2012. The Riverbank Bruins hosted the Escalon Cougars in Riverbank, CA. Modesto Bee

For nearly 30 years, Jeff Jennings was the leader of the Riverbank boys basketball program.

“Nothing given, everything earned” was a popular saying from Jennings over the years since he began as the freshman coach in 1992 before eventually taking over the varsity program in 1996.

Jennings’ time at Riverbank has come to an end as he announced his retirement during the season and coached his final game against Hughson on Friday.

“It has been a truly remarkable career and I am proud to have been a player, a fan and a friend,” said former player Phil Vallejo.

Jennings led the Bruins to four CIF Sac-Joaquin Section semifinal appearances and the school’s only section championship (Div. III 48-47 win over Sierra) in 2001.

“Jennings is a great coach, but even a better family man,” said former player Rolaun Dunham. “He has my utmost respect. He has been there for me through the toughest times in my life, and the bond we have created will never go away. He is truly Riverbank’s finest, and will be missed on the sidelines.”

Off the court, Jennings kept in contact with his alumni and created the first Riverbank High School Alumni Tournament in 2009. After the tournament, alumni would go to Pizza Plus in Riverbank to hang out with family and friends and talk about memories.

“Coach has made me the man I am today, and I am forever grateful,” said former player Paul Jones. “Coach is legendary and the city of Riverbank should name a street after him.”

Vallejo has organized a party on July 17 to honor Jennings and anyone interested in attending can contact him at philvallejo@gmail.com.