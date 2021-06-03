Underclassmen step up as Central Catholic beats Manteca in Valley Oak League title game

Central Catholic baseball players celebrate after the Raiders beat Manteca, 8-7, in the Valley Oak League Championship on Thursday, June 3, 2021 in Modesto, California. jalopez@modbee.com

Central Catholic sophomore first baseman Braxton Thomas and Manteca junior pitcher Dylan DePrater were locked in a dual in the bottom of the sixth with one out and a runner on second.

Thomas fouled multiple pitches off and DePrater was trying to keep Thomas off guard by mixing and matching his fastball and curveball.

With the game tied at seven in the Valley Oak League Championship, DePrater delivered his next pitch, hoping Thomas was expecting a fastball.

He wasn’t as Thomas ripped a ball over the right fielder’s head that easily scored Raiders senior Tyler Van Dyk and gave Central Catholic an 8-7 lead.

“I was sitting on a curveball and I got it so I destroyed it,” Thomas said. “I knew right away it would score a run.”

Central Catholic (16-6) freshman pitcher Tyler Wentworth had runners on first and second in the top of the seventh but struck out junior Lucas Krenz to give the Raiders their first league title since 2014.

“It’s been so tough for all the kids,” Raiders coach Danny Ayala said. “Last year, obviously COVID took away the season. My notion is those guys gave me everything they got. I am so proud of them.”

In addition to scoring the eventual winning run, Van Dyk, a Stanislaus State signee, had a two-run single during a three-run first inning. He said the team last year that stared 6-0 before the season was canceled “could have done a lot of damage.”

However, as the lone senior on the roster, he said he knew the 2021 squad was talented, especially with star-studded youth of Thomas, Wentworth, freshman catcher Fernando Alaniz and more.

“Those guys hold their own and there’s no one that can do the things that they do at a high-level,” Van Dyk said. “They come out here and they do what they need to do.”

The Raiders led 5-0 after three innings and junior pitcher Nolan Anderson seemed to be cruising until the Buffaloes (12-9) had the bases loaded and no outs after two hits and a walk. Manteca scored a run on a hit by pitch and Anderson’s day was done.

Freshman Adrian Garcia entered for Anderson and walked in two runs before getting out of the inning.

Central Catholic responded in the bottom of the fourth as Alaniz (no-doubt solo home run to left) and Wentworth (RBI single) increased the lead to 7-3 but Manteca tied it in the fifth with timely hitting and a squeeze bunt.

Ayala said when the team returned to the dugout he told them to focus on their next at-bats and move on.

“We needed to trust in our guys and the scoreboard shouldn’t dictate our emotions,” Ayala said.

After the game, Ayala and Van Dyk shared an emotional moment after finally winning that league title.

“I’ve been looking for one and finally got one (title),” said Van Dyk, who had “VOL Champs” on his undershirt.