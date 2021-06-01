High School Sports
Central Catholic baseball beats Oakdale, will host Manteca for league title
Tyler Van Dyk isn’t ready for his Central Catholic baseball career to end just yet.
Van Dyk, the only senior on the Raiders roster, threw a complete game in a 6-3 victory over Oakdale in the single-elimination Valley Oak League tournament on Tuesday at Central Catholic.
Van Dyk, a Stanislaus State signee, allowed six hits and struck out three.
Central Catholic will host Manteca on Thursday at 4 p.m. for the league title. Manteca beat East Union, 10-2.
Central Catholic beat Manteca in both meetings in mid-May.
The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fourth when the Raiders (15-6) took a 2-0 lead but Oakdale (14-7) responded in the top of the fifth as junior Preston Vieira had a two-run single as the Mustangs scored three to take the lead.
Oakdale senior pitcher Noah Chelberg struggled with his command, walking six, and left with the bases-loaded and no outs in the bottom of the fifth.
The Raiders scored four in the bottom of the fifth, highlighted by a two-run single by freshman Adrian Garcia.
Sophomore Braxton Thomas had two runs scored and three walks for the Raiders.
