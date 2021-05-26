Despite losing to Central Catholic, Escalon softball wins Valley Oak League title

At the end of Wednesday’s Valley Oak League softball game between Central Catholic and Escalon at Rainbow Fields, both teams were cheering in their postgame huddles.

For the Raiders (13-3), they ended their season with a 4-2 victory over the Cougars behind the stellar play of sophomore Randi Roelling and junior Addison Machado.

However, the Cougars (16-2), despite losing to the Raiders for the second time this season (CC won 1-0 on April 22), had loud chants of “V-O-L” after winning the league title in their one and only season in the VOL.

Escalon normally competes in the Trans-Valley League but competed in the VOL for this year only.

Escalon and Oakdale both ended the season with two league losses but the Cougars beat the local powerhouse in both head-to-head meetings, including 4-3 victory in 10 innings at Oakdale on May 12.

“They didn’t quit and knew how to win,” said Cougars first-year head coach Jeff Borden. “We had a good mix of upperclassmen and newcomers and had great chemistry.”

Central Catholic did all of its damage in the bottom of the first, highlighted by a two-run single by Roelling and a two-run home run to left field by Machado.

Roelling threw a complete game and struck out 12 and finished the season with at least 10 strikeouts in every game she started.

Escalon did mount a mini comeback in the top of the sixth as freshman Macie Vickers had an RBI double and junior Brooke Davis had an RBI single but Roelling struck out freshman Shelby Wilder to end the inning.

Davis started on the mound and threw five innings and struck out seven.

Both teams will have to replace a few pieces next year but will be among the area’s top teams.

“There were some great ballgames (this year),” Borden said. “We found ways to win.”

VOL to hold baseball playoffs tournament next week: As first reported by the Manteca Bulletin, the VOL will hold a four-team baseball tournament next week to determine the league champion.

The single-elimination tournament begins on Memorial Day with the championship on June 2.

The four teams in the tournament are: East Union (No. 1 seed), Central Catholic (No. 2 seed), Oakdale (No. 3 seed), and Manteca (No. 4 seed).

The league will also host track and field championships on June 2 at Oakdale.

Nuts to host Teachers vs. Nurses softball game: The Modesto Nuts are hosting a Teachers vs. Nurses softball game on July 3 and asking the community to nominate those deserving.

Registration closes on Memorial Day at 5 p.m. and you can nominate a nurse or teacher on the Modesto Nuts website.

The event will have postgame fireworks.