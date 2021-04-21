High School Sports

Roundup: Pitman beats Downey in CCAL softball, Oakdale freshman throws no-hitter

Pitman junior Kayleen Zayehmoureh had a home run for the second straight game as the Pride (2-0) beat Downey, 15-4, in the Central California Athletic League opener on Wednesday at Pitman.

Sophomore Addie Mettler had a home run and senior Gabby De Leon threw her second consecutive complete game.

Pitman is at Gregori on Friday while Downey hosts Enochs.

Oakdale 9, Sierra 0: Mustangs (6-2) freshman Raegen Everett threw a no-hitter in a Valley Oak League win over Sierra.

Everett had 14 strikeouts and threw first-pitch strikes to 17 of the 21 batters she faced.

Junior Amanda Bricker had three RBIs.

Gregori 11, Modesto 0: The Jaguars (1-1) scored four in the sixth and five in the seventh in the win over the Panthers (0-1).

Los Banos 8, Beyer 4: Junior Bella Richardson and sophomore Alison Robinson each had two RBIs in the loss for the Patriots (0-2).

Senior Paige Fisher had eight strikeouts in five innings pitched.

Ceres 10, Central Valley 0: Senior catcher Cherayln Durossette had three hits and five RBIs in the win for the Bulldogs (3-3).

Ceres junior Brooklyn Heffernan struck out 14 batters.

Hughson 14, Waterford 3: Senior Faythe Correia had a home run in the win for the Huskies (8-6).

Hughson junior Liz Garza was 2-for-2 with three RBIs and three runs scored and five Huskies had at least one stolen base.

