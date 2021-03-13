Beyer and Lathrop clash in Western Athletic Conference swim meet

Beyer varsity swimmer Baylee Leonetti swims the butterfly leg in the 200 meter relay during the meet with Lathrop High at Beyer High School in Modesto, Calif., on Friday, March 12, 2021. aalfaro@modbee.com

Beyer High School hosted Lathrop High School in a Western Athletic Conference swim meet on Friday.

Both Patriots teams won with the boys winning, 76-25, and the girls, 105-35.

Beyer senior Baylee Leonetti won the girls 100-meter breaststroke race with a time of 1 minute, 26 seconds and also won the 200-meter individual medley in 2 minutes, 38 seconds.

The Patriots won five of the seven events on the boys side.

The Patriots next host Davis on Tuesday.

Mountain House High School is scheduled to host the league championship on April 9 and 10.