Video: High School reporters from around the state discuss return of high school sports

The Modesto high school varsity football team takes to the field on Saturday evening August 24, 2019 for a game against Clovis high at Downey high school in Modesto, Calif. jlopez@modbee.com

High School Sports have resumed in California after nearly a year hiatus.

While some counties can have football games as soon as March 12, others such as San Joaquin and Stanislaus County are still waiting for their adjusted case rate to get at or below 14 per 100,000 residents.

To get insight on what high school sports looks like in various areas throughout the state, Southern California News Group reporter James Escarcega held Zoom interviews with multiple reporters including The Modesto Bee’s Julian A. Lopez and The Sacramento Bee’s Joe Davidson and Cameron Salerno.

Also featured on the Zoom are: Cal-Hi Sports editor Mark Tennis, Orange County Register reporter Dan Albano, San Gabriel Valley Newspaper reporter Fred J. Robledo, San Jose Mercury News reporter Darren Sabedra, and Scorebook Live reporter Connor Morrissette.

The 10-minute video is on YouTube.