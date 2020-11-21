In memo, section commissioner says “strong chance” sports won’t start on time

Enochs’ Amaka Okam puts the ball over Gregori defenders Morgan Andrews (22) and Sophia Franzia during the Central California Athletic League game at Gregori High School in Salida, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. aalfaro@modbee.com

The CIF Sac-Joaquin Section winter sports season is supposed to start in less than a month but on Friday, section commissioner Mike Garrison said it’s not looking like it will happen due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“When we combine the lack of guidelines from the State of California, along with the majority of our membership being under the purple (most-restrictive) tier, it means there is a very strong chance that Season 1 sports will not start on time,” Garrison said in a memo to all section schools.

Garrison said the California Department of Public Health was supposed to release guidelines for the return of youth sports on Nov. 13. However, since they weren’t released and those guidelines have now been postponed, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom, there remains no update.

“It is truly the understatement of the year that you (our membership), the Section staff, your SJS Executive Committee, the State CIF Commissioners and the State CIF Office are frustrated, which we all understand!,” Garrison wrote. “Unfortunately, there is nothing any of us can do in regard to returning to competition until the State (CDPH & Governor’s office) releases those guidelines.”

Garrison said when the guidelines are released, it will provide a “pathway” for sports to be played and distinguish high risk vs. low risk sports and indoor vs outdoor sports.

Local county health departments still have the final say regarding if sports can be played, Garrison said.

In Los Angeles County, the Foothill League announced on Thursday that schools would not be allowed to play non-league games for all winter sports, according to Los Angeles Times reporter Eric Sondheimer.

Sondheimer also reported the Los Angeles City Section is “expected” to make changes to its schedule next month.