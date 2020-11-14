Notebook: State health official said guidelines for return of youth sports coming

Pacheco and Beyer runners start the cross country race at Beyer Park in Modesto, Calif., on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. aalfaro@modbee.com

California’s state health department released guidelines in early August for how high school and youth sports may return safely due to the coronavirus.

However, since then, state and local officials have been quiet on what activities are allowed and with a little over one month until the return of CIF sports, time is of the essence.

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said on Friday in a news conference that new guidelines are coming “soon”.

Ghaly also recommended families to not to travel out of state to compete in tournaments but if they do, quarantine for 14 days upon return.

Boise School District in Idaho announced on Nov. 12 that all athletics activities are suspended through mid-January according to the Idaho Statesman after a rise in COVID-19 cases including over 1,500 staff and students who are in quarantine with illnesses or exposure to COVID-19 cases.

Top golfer signs with Arizona: Oakdale senior Ryan Meyer, who was the 2019 Bee’s Boys Golfer of the Year after finishing sixth at the state championships as a sophomore, signed with the University of Arizona this week.

“I love the campus and there are a lot of great golf courses around,” Meyer said. “I have a couple of friends on the team (Chase Sienkiewicz and Sam Sommerhauser) who are from the Sacramento area. We played junior golf together and knowing some of the guys on the team before hand is great.”

Meyer said he took three official visits and in addition to Tucson, he visited Oregon State and Pepperdine before verbally committing nearly a year ago.

With most of his junior season cut short and a lot of summer tournaments canceled, Meyer said he’s been working on the fundamentals in his backyard such as chipping.