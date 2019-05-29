Local Digest: Oakdale’s Meyer finishes tied for sixth at CIF State Golf Championships

Oakdale sophomore golfer Ryan Meyer poses for a photo after finishing tied for sixth at the CIF State Boys Golf Championships at Poppy Hills Golf Course in Pebble Beach, California on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Tim Meyer

As he approached the ninth hole at the CIF State Boys Golf Championships on Wednesday at Poppy Hills Golf Course, Oakdale sophomore Ryan Meyer was hoping for a spark.

“I wasn’t really getting anything going,” Meyer said about his first eight holes, which left him at even-par.

He got something going on the ninth, eagling the par-5.

“I had a good drive and then I used a four iron to get my shot seven feet from the pin,” he said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

He would birdie the 10th and finished tied for sixth with a 3-under-68.

“I thought I played pretty solid,” Meyer said. “I had a few putts I might have left out there. I hit my driver really well and it put me in some good spots and led to shots at some pins.”

La Costa Canyon freshman Luke Potter won the individual title with a 7-under-64 round including birdies on the final two holes to win. La Costa Canyon also won the team title.

Carmel senior George McNeely, who played in the group with Meyer, finished tied for third with a round of 5-under-66.





“George played really well,” Meyer said. “He was a couple of shots ahead of me and I fought back to get closer. I played with guys (Crean Lutheran senior Tyler Guo shot 1-under and was also in group) and they pushed me to do better.”

Meyer has another big tournament coming up when he plays in a U.S. Open Qualifier at the Big Canyon Country Club in Newport Beach on June 3.

Modesto boxer to fight in nationally televised event: Modesto boxer Rodney Hernandez (12-7-2) will fight Onoriode Ehwarieme (17-0) in the heavyweight division of the Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) on Saturday at the Soboba Casino Resort in San Jacinto.





The fight will be televised on Fox Sports 1 and the event is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Hernandez’s fight will be the first one televised.

Three local schools finish in top 10 in Commissioner Cup standings: The CIF Sac-Joaquin Section announced its winners of the 2018-19 Commissioner Cup on Wednesday.

The two winners (boys and girls) are determined by a point system where five points is given for a section championship, three for runner-up, two for making the semifinals or placing third, and one point for placing fourth.

While Jesuit won the boys title and St. Francis won the girls, Oakdale finished fourth on the boys side while Ripon girls finished sixth and Central Catholic finished tied for ninth.

Southern League names baseball and softball MVPs: The Southern League announced its baseball and softball Most Valuable Players on Wednesday and both are from Ripon Christian.

Junior Noah Lingley had a .446 batting average with six home runs and 41 RBIs and was 7-1 with a 1.47 earned run average.

Knights junior catcher Elizabeth Thomas had 12 home runs and 73 RBIs and added 15 doubles. She had a .609 batting average.

Waterford junior Tawni McCarthy was named the league’s Pitcher of the Year after compiling a 19-9 record with a 2.43 ERA and 305 strikeouts in 170 innings.

She had two no-hitters and one perfect game.