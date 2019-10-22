Notebook: Enochs, Oakdale, Ripon win golf titles; girls volleyball playoffs begin Monday

Enochs’ Janea Caparros makes a drive on the 10th tee during the CCAL tournament at Creekside Golf Course in Modesto, Ca., on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. aalfaro@modbee.com

The 2019 CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Girls Golf Division Championships were held at various locations on Monday and three local teams won team championships.

In Division II at Elkhorn Golf Club in Stockton, Enochs won its second straight section title by six strokes over Woodcreek.

Gregori’s Makena Ebster (fourth), Modesto’s Lyla Patel (fifth), and Turlock’s Ainsile Coughran (sixth) all finished top six individually and advanced to the Masters Tournament.

In D-III at The Ridge Golf Club in Auburn, Oakdale won its third straight section title by 25 strokes over Vista Del Lago.

In D-V, Ripon freshman Gabbi Ilardi won the individual title with a 12-over-par round at Auburn Valley Golf Course in Auburn. The Indians finished second as a team and advanced to Masters. Hilmar’s Olivia Machado (fifth) also advanced.

The Masters Tournament is on Oct. 28 at The Reserve at Spanos Park in Stockton.

Volleyball playoffs begin Monday: Gregori (9-1, 18-10) and Turlock (9-1, 24-19) are co-champions in the Central California Athletic League after both ended the regular season with a win on Monday. The teams split the two regular season meetings and Gregori will be the top seed out of the league, according to CCAL Commissioner Ed Felt.

Enochs (5-5, 19-16) and Pitman (5-5, 15-18) also qualified for the playoffs, which begin on Oct. 28.

With one game remaining, Hilmar (10-0, 26-10) has clinched the Trans-Valley League title and the two-time defending D-IV champions will play in the D-III bracket due to a section rule that allows the Executive Committee to recommend a move for a school if they have been a section semifinalist or finalist four or more years in a row with at least one section title.

Schools automatically move a division up if they win three titles in a row. Hilmar has played in six straight section championships.