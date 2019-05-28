Local Digest: Oakdale’s Meyer prepares for golf state championships

Oakdale sophomore Ryan Meyer poses for a photo after winning the CIF State NorCal Golf Individual Golf Championship on Monday, May 20, 2019 at the El Macero Country Club in El Macero, California. Meyer will compete in the CIF State Championships on Wednesday at Poppy Hills Golf Course in Pebble Beach. Oakdale High School

Ryan Meyer said Tuesday he doesn’t see a big advantage between playing in the first or last group.

The Oakdale sophomore will tee off with the final group at 10:20 a.m. Wednesday at the CIF State Golf Championships at Poppy Hills Golf Course in Pebble Beach.

“I am going to take care of my own business and not focus on what anyone else is doing,” Meyer said.

Meyer said he likes to play earlier in the day but despite being in the last group, he won’t be scoreboard watching.





He qualified for the State championships after winning the NorCal title with a 7-under-65 performance on May 20.

Meyer played the Poppy Hills a couple of years ago and while he didn’t remember much about it, he said it was “tree-lined” and “pretty tough.”

Meyer will have a familiar face in his group with Carmel senior George McNeely.

McNeely, who signed with the University of North Carolina, will play in his third State tournament.

“It should be a good day,” said Meyer, who beat McNeely by three strokes at NorCals. “I’ll see what he is shooting and he has played that course quite a bit.”

McNeely told Monterey Herald reporter John Devine on May 20 he has played at Poppy Hills since he was 5 years old.

“It’s a tough course,” McNeely said. “I know certain spots to hit the ball where others don’t. But again, having played in a State tournament before is no advantage. Everyone is good.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, the forecast for Wednesday’s tournament was a high of 55 degrees with 10-percent chance of rain.

“Making it to State is always the goal,” Meyer said. “Once playoffs start, you make sure you are playing your best.”

Modesto High softball player signs with University of the Pacific: Modesto High senior infielder Natalie Linker recently signed with the University of the Pacific.

Linker had a career .351 batting average with 38 runs scored and was a four-year varsity player for the Panthers.

Upcoming youth track and field meets: Turlock High will host the Pacific Association Youth Track and Field Championships on June 8-9 while Modesto Junior College will host the Region 16 Junior Olympic Championships on July 5-7.

The top five finishers in each event at the Region 16 Championships will qualify for the Junior Olympics Nationals, held at Sacramento State in late July.

Pitman grad playing in NAIA College World Series: Coleton Horner, a Pitman grad, is participating in the NAIA College Baseball World Series in Lewiston, Idaho, as a member of the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma.

University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma lost to St. Thomas (Florida) on Monday and played in a elimination game Tuesday evening against Southeastern University (Florida).

Turlock grad Darren Trainor was on Lewis-Clark State College (Idaho), which got eliminated over the weekend.

Trainor had a .354 batting average with seven home runs and 52 RBIs this year.

Both Horner and Trainor are seniors.

Former PGA golfer to visit Sonora course: Former PGA golfer Notah Begay III will participate in a Q&A forum as well as a meet and greet at the Teleli Golf Club in Sonora on Friday.

Begay played collegiate golf at Stanford and was on the 1994 National Championship team before playing on the PGA Tour where he won four tournaments. He also was one of the few players to record a 59 in a professional tournament — the 1998 Nike Tour Dominion Open.

Begay is the only full-blooded Native American to have played on the PGA Tour.

The event, which will celebrate the recent grand opening of the club, is free to the public and begins at 9 a.m.