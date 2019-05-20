Local Digest: Oakdale baseball falls to Buhach Colony; Mustangs golfer wins NorCals.

jalopez@modbee.com

Buhach Colony baseball coach Greg Wakefield said after his team trailed 4-0 heading into the bottom of the first against Oakdale at Klein Family Field in Stockton on Monday, he didn’t say anything because the team was a veteran group and they knew what they had to do.

“We are taking this one inning at a time,” Wakefield said. “They know to get ready for the next at-bat.”

The No. 1 seed Thunder responded with five runs in the first and beat the Mustangs, 15-6 in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division III Semifinals. Buhach Colony (24-5) is two wins away from a section title and will face the winner of Atwater/Ponderosa on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Sophomore third baseman Jake Sapien had four RBIs while senior infielder Alex Kendrick had three.

After a five-run first inning, the Thunder scored six in the third, benefiting from a couple of Oakdale (20-9) errors.

“We executed (squeeze bunts and sacrifice fly balls),” Wakefield said. “We have been doing this all year.”

All nine batters reached base for Buhach Colony and eight reached base multiple times.

Sophomore third baseman Gannon Davis had three RBIs for the Mustangs, who will play the loser of Atwater/Ponderosa in a elimination game on Wednesday.

Oakdale golfer heading to State Championship: After he birdied three of the first four holes, Oakdale sophomore Ryan Meyer said he had a feeling Monday might be a good day.

It was a very good day as Meyer won the CIF State NorCal Golf Individual Golf Championship with a 7-under-65 performance at the El Macero Country Club in El Macero. He qualified for the CIF State Championships held next Wednesday at Poppy Hills Golf Course in Pebble Beach.

“I played aggressive,” Meyer said. “I walked the course yesterday and we (coach Lee McGhee) said a low score would be needed to advance.”





McGhee, who has been the Mustangs coach since 2004, said Meyer is his first CIF State Qualifier.

Downey high jumper qualifies for State Meet: The boys high jump event of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Track and Field Meet concluded Monday and Downey High junior Lawrence Harris qualified for the CIF State Meet after clearing the at-large state mark of 6-feet 4-inches.

The event was postponed from Saturday after rain created a wet surface and section officials moved the meet to Tokay HS.

State prelims are Friday at Buchanan High School in Clovis while finals are on Saturday.

Stanislaus District CIF State Track and Field Qualifiers

Event Name Grade School Boys 4X100 Michael Moore (Junior), Quincey Williams (Seniors), Colby Vierra (Senior), Denzel Steckwren (Senior)



Pitman Girls 1600/3200 Madison Kackley Sophomore Gregori Girls 800 Briseida Garcia-Meza Senior Gregori Girls Discus Emma Harper Sophomore Oakdale Boys Discus Ben Chappell Junior Oakdale Boys Pole Vault Silas Fredeen Senior Turlock Boys High Jump Lawrence Harris Junior Downey