Multiple local softball players competing in NCAA Super Regionals.

Oakdale’s Grace Green singles to start the third inning during a Valley Oak League contest against Sierra in 2016.

The NCAA Softball Super Regionals began Thursday and four local athletes begin play on Friday in a best-of-3 series.

Freshman outfielder Riley Kuderca and the Arizona Wildcats are on the road against Ole Miss. Kuderca, who holds the Patterson High records in stolen bases for a season (41) and a career (120), has played sparingly this year, most of the time entering the game as a pinch-runner. She has seven runs scored and one hit.

Playing for the No. 1 team in the nation, utility Grace Green has been one of the top players for Oklahoma this year. Green, a former standout at Oakdale, has a .395 batting average with 15 home runs and 52 RBIs in her freshman season. Oklahoma hosts Northwestern.

Already having been named a USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Finalist, Ceres High alum and current Washington junior infielder Sis Bates leads the Huskies in batting average (.388), runs (58), hits (69), and triples (3). The Huskies, who made the Women’s College World Series last year, hosts Kentucky.

Merced High grad and current UCLA junior utility Bubba Nickles has a .408 batting average with 16 home runs and 69 RBIs. UCLA is at home against James Madison.