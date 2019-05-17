High School Sports

Local Digest: Gregori baseball falls, Turlock’s Fredeen advances to CIF State Meet

Turlock vaulter Silas Fredeen clears 15’ during the Central California Athletic League Championships at Turlock High School in Turlock, Calif., Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

The Gregori High baseball team was three outs away from advancing to the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division I semifinals but the Jaguars (12-18-1) allowed two runs and fell to McClatchy, 5-4 on Friday.

The Jaguars were trailing 3-0 after five but scored four in the sixth to take the lead as junior Tyler Turner brought in the go-ahead run on an RBI single.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Lions tied the game on a bases-loaded walk before winning the game on a sacrifice fly.

Ripon Christian 7, Waterford 2: The Knights (19-6) moved one step closer to a Division VI title with a win. The Wildcats will face the loser of Golden Sierra/Mariposa County on Monday at 4 p.m.

Oakdale 2, Capital Christian 0: The Mustangs (20-8) scored two in the top of the ninth to beat the Cougars. Oakdale advances to face No. 1 seed Buhach Colony at University of the Pacific at 4:00 p.m. on Monday.

Softball

Escalon 11, Waterford 1: The Cougars advanced to face Linden in the Div. V playoffs while the Wildcats fell and faced Hilmar at 7:15 p.m. in an elimination game.

Ripon Christian 17, Millennium 2: Ripon Christian advanced in the winner’s bracket of the Div. VI playoffs and faced Woodland Christian late Friday night.

Turlock pole vaulter advances to CIF State Meet: For the second straight year, Turlock senior pole vaulter Silas Fredeen will compete at the CIF State Meet after finishing second at the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Meet on Friday at Davis Sr. High.

Fredeen cleared 15 feet, 6 inches, the same as Lodi senior Samuel Wright, but Wright won the event because he had fewer missed attempts.

Oakdale junior Ben Chappell won the boys discus event after throwing 155-11.

Here are some of the local participants to advance from the prelims to Saturday’s finals:

Turlock’s girls 4x100 relay (48.60, school record)

Pitman’s boys 4x100 relay (42.55)

Boys 400: Escalon senior Zach Pickett (50.02)

Girls 800: Gregori senior Briseida Garcia-Meza (2:17:52) and Ripon sophomore Laila Irigoyen (2:19:62)

Boys 800: Pitman junior Jayson Martin (1:57:40)

