33-0 and a state champ as a freshman. Pitman’s Freitas is Girls Wrestler of the Year

When she was 5 years old, Lilly Freitas was jealous of her 7-year old brother, Michael.

Michael had just started wrestling and was doing quite well.

“I only won medals for reading and my brother came home with trophies and medals from wrestling and I just thought they were the coolest thing ever,” Lilly said.

So, what did she do? Started wrestling.

And she’s been winning ever since.

The Pitman freshman won the 143-pound title at the CIF State Championships in Bakersfield on Feb. 23. It was the school’s first individual championship.

She finished the season 33-0.

Yes, undefeated as a freshman.

For her accomplishments, Freitas is The Bee’s Girls Wrestler of the Year.

Freitas also traveled with Team USA to the Pan-American Championships in Mexico in September, when she won a gold medal in the schoolgirl division (14 and under).

“That’s what really started the season,” Freitas said. “It was a fun trip out of the country with friends and five girls from California were on the team with me.”

With the season now over, Freitas can finally have .... sweets.

She has “very little” sweets during the wrestling season.

“I love to make brownies,” Lilly said. “Walnut with chocolate chips are my favorite.”

Freitas was recently No. 3 in the nation for the 144-pound division by Team USA Wrestling.

It’s safe to assume we will hear about Freitas for the next couple years as a member of the Pride and maybe one day representing the USA in the Olympics.

When she is not competing on the mat, Freitas is watching her favorite show (Nailed It on Netflix), eating Fettuccine Alfredo at Olive Garden, or doing twisting backflips at gymnastics classes on Tuesday.