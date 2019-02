The Ripon High girls soccer team outshot Summerville 11-0 in the first half of the 2019 CIF State NorCal Regional Division V playoffs on Tuesday.

However, the Indians had nothing to show for it as they headed into intermission in a scoreless tie.

But in the second half, the Indians (19-3-1) scored three goals in a 3-0 win as they advanced to play No. 1 seed Lowell on Thursday.

The Indians scored their first goal in the 55th minute on a deflection by a Bears’ defender.

Sophomore Devaney Dougherty scored from the 18-yard box and junior Aubree Pelon scored from the 25-yard mark for the other two goals.

“I was very proud of how the girls handled the conditions (wet and muddy) of the field and came out the second half with focus,” Ripon coach Nichole Meyer said. “They played 80 minutes of strong soccer and we’re looking forward to the next round.”

Ripon has shut out three of its last four opponents.

Lowell, which is in San Francisco, is 15-2-1.

Bellarmine College Prep 4, Turlock 1: The Bulldog boys end their season with a 22-3-3 record after losing in a Division I quarterfinal.





Marin Kennedy 4, Livingston 2: The Wolves fell in the Division II boys game, ending their season at 23-3-2.

Madera South 2, Ceres 0: Ceres (20-2-4) allowed two goals in the second half in the Division III boys loss.





Amador Valley 1, Central Valley 0: Amador Valley scored with less than two minutes remaining in overtime to upset the No. 1 seed Hawks (19-7-3) in the Division III boys playoffs.

Pleasant Valley 3, East Union 0: The Lancers ended their season at 20-8-2 after the defeat in the Division IV boys playoffs.

Le Grand 4, University 2: The Bulldogs advanced to the Division V boys semifinal, where they will play No. 1 seed Hilmar on Thursday.

Sierra 3, Chico 0: Sophomore Tianna Cello had a goal and two assists in the win for the Timberwolves (29-2-2). Sierra will play host on Thursday to the winner of No. 3 Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory and No. 6 Branson played Tuesday night.