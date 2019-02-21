High School Sports

Late goal by senior Saul Ruiz helps Ceres boys soccer win CIF title.

By Julian A. Lopez

February 21, 2019 10:42 PM

Ceres’ Andres Madriz carries the ball past Golden Valley’s Cristian Gaona during the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division III quarterfinal game in Ceres, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019.
Ceres High senior Saul Ruiz scored in the 76th minute as the Bulldogs beat East Union, 2-1 in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division III Championship at Ripon Christian High School on Thursday.

It’s the first title for the Bulldogs (20-1-4) since 2009 when they beat Central Valley, 2-0 in the D4 title.

East Union took the lead in the 33rd minute after senior Giovanni Padilla scored from the right side of the net. Junior forward Pablo Duran scored a few minutes later for the Bulldogs on a deflection in the box.

Including Thursday’s game, the Bulldogs have allowed only four goals in their last nine games.

Ceres will find out its CIF State NorCal Regional Championship fate on Sunday.

