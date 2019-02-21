Boys Basketball Championship Preview: Can CC and MC repeat at champs?

For two days, four local boys basketball teams will try to win a CIF Sac-Joaquin Section title at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. Here is some info for all four games:

Division I: Modesto Christian (25-6) at Sheldon (21-10), Saturday at 8 p.m.

This game will be a rematch of last year’s D1 title game won by the Crusaders. Sheldon has lost its last three championship appearances with the Huskies winning their last title in 2013.

“It’s going to be a heavyweight fight,” Crusaders coach Brice Fantazia said. “We want to defend our title and they (Sheldon) want to get one. We are going to have to play another complete game.”

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Modesto Bee

Fantazia said the Crusaders “executed perfectly” during their 68-50 semifinal win over Folsom on Wednesday. Senior forward Aaron Murphy had 19 points and 11 rebounds while junior guard Michael Pearson had 17 points.

Sheldon beat Oak Ridge, 64-54 but star junior Marcus Bagley missed his third straight game with a back injury.

“Marcus is day-to-day with the back,” Huskies coach Joey Rollings told SacBee’s Joe Davidson after the game.

Bagley is the 48th best player in the class of 2020, according to 247Sports, and is the younger brother of Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley.

Division III: Central Catholic (23-8) at Weston Ranch (30-1), Saturday at 4 p.m.

For Central Catholic, it’s business as usual as the Raiders vie for their fourth straight championship on Saturday against the Cougars. Central Catholic won the D3 title last year and D4 the previous two years. Weston Ranch won the D3 title in 2016.

Weston Ranch beat Central Catholic in both Valley Oak League meetings this year, including a 23-point win at the Mark Gallo Health and Fitness Center on Jan. 29.

Weston Ranch is led by sophomore Donjae’ Lindsey, who averages over 15 points per game while senior forward Justin Traina leads the Raiders with 14.7 per contest.

“We need to compete and don’t enter the game just happy to be there,” Raiders coach Mike Wilson said.

Weston Ranch beat Manteca in the semifinals while Central Catholic beat Wood.

Division IV: Sonora (26-4) at Liberty Ranch (29-2), Friday at 4 p.m.

The Wildcats are back in a section title game for the first time since 1996 after defeating West Campus, 93-87 in overtime on Wednesday. Liberty Ranch is the top seed in Div. IV and defeated Ripon, 72-51 in the semifinals.

Junior Austin Patterson leads Sonora with 22.5 points per game as well as 6.3 rebounds and 2.7 steals per contest.

Liberty Ranch is led by junior Jalen Patterson, who averages 23.1 points and 6 assists.

Division VI: Turlock Christian (17-13) at Vacaville Christian (13-16), Friday at Noon

Turlock Christian entered the Div. VI tournament as the No. 8 seed and beat Big Valley Christian, 60-55 in the semifinals. Vacaville Christian beat Sacramento Waldorf in the other semi. Vacaville Christian won the D5 title in 2011 while Friday will be Turlock Christian’s first appearance in a section title game.