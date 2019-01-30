A night nothing could go right. Find out what happened on Senior Night for CC hoops.

Tuesday night was supposed to be a celebration at the Mark Gallo Health and Fitness Center.
The Central Catholic boys basketball team was holding Senior Night for five players, two of which (forward Charles Hallmon and guard Justin Traina) were on the last two CIF Sac-Joaquin Section champion squads.
Hallmon and Traina escorted their family members to center court for a pregame ceremony, honoring their accomplishments.
Weston Ranch didn’t want any part of the festivities as the Cougars beat the Raiders, 61-39 in a Valley Oak League matchup.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
“It is definitely hard to lose a game like this,” Traina said. “When you have your whole family there watching, it’s a little bit demeaning honestly. It’s tough.”
The Cougars (23-1, 8-0) fought for virtually every loose ball, took charges, and sprinted up and down the court looking like the No. 20 ranked team in the state according to MaxPreps.
Central Catholic (17-8, 7-2) meanwhile, looked the complete opposite of a three-time defending section champion team.
“It always comes down to if you are going to compete and you saw out there, we didn’t,” Raiders coach Mike Wilson said. “We went into our little my turn show (isolation offense) and we didn’t work well as a team, didn’t rebound or show intensity.”
Central Catholic struggled on offense, taking over four minutes to score its first basket of the game on a Traina 3-pointer.
The Raiders led 10-9 after one before the Cougars took over in the second quarter thanks to seven points from senior guard Devin Small.
Sophomore guard Donjae’ Lindsey had 10 points in the third quarter for Weston Ranch, most of which were easy layups.
“Mentally and physically, we didn’t come prepared,” Traina said. “Everybody was frustrated. Everybody knew we didn’t do what we wanted to do.”
Junior guard Dayton Magana led Central Catholic with 15 points while Traina added seven.
Central Catholic is at Kimball on Thursday and will most likely return junior forward Dalton Durossette, who missed the last month with a back injury.
“We were moving forward,” Wilson said. “Now we are taking three steps backwards.”
Comments