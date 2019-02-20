Title Thursday? Three boys soccer teams vie for championships

Three local boys soccer teams are all playing for CIF Sac-Joaquin Section titles at three different locations. Here is the info for all three games:

Division I: Jesuit (22-2-3) vs. Turlock (22-1-3), 7:30 p.m. at Tokay High School

A rematch of a Dec. 14 contest won by the Bulldogs (2-1) will decide the Div. I title. Turlock is coming off of a thrilling 2-1 win over Whitney on Tuesday while Jesuit beat Pitman, 3-0. Turlock is looking to be the first southern section team to win a D1 title since 2008, when Merced beat Davis Sr. Jesuit has won five titles since 2009 and beat Turlock 5-0 in the D1 championship in 2003. Turlock last played in a championship in 2012 when it lost to Bella Vista.

Division II: Bella Vista (18-3) vs. Central Valley (19-4-3), 6 p.m. at Liberty Ranch High School

Bella Vista is the defending D2 champion while Central Valley last appeared in a title game in 2017 when the Hawks lost to Lincoln. Bella Vista beat Woodcreek 3-2 in the semifinals while Central Valley beat Rio Americano, 2-1. Senior Gerardo Flores has 27 goals for Central Valley this year.

Division III: East Union (20-6-2) vs Ceres (19-1-4), 6 p.m. at Ripon Christian High School

East Union upset No. 1 seed Vista del Lago, 1-0 in the semifinals while Ceres had to go to penalty kicks against Sierra after a 2-2 tie in regulation and overtime. The Bulldogs won 4-3. This will be Ceres’ first championship appearance since 2008 while East Union last played in the title game in 2011.

Ticket prices are: $10.00 (Adults), $5.00 (Students/Senior Citizens), and free for children five and under at all three games.