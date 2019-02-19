They couldn’t convert opportunities. Pitman boys soccer falls in CIF Semifinals.

For the Pitman boys soccer team, Tuesday’s CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division I semifinal matchup against Jesuit was a game of what ifs.
“We had three or four opportunities that we should have put away and could have really changed our momentum,” Pride coach Brian Hofsteen said.
The Pride couldn’t put away those opportunities as they fell to the Marauders, 3-0.
Jesuit advanced to Thursday’s Div. I final where they will play the winner of Turlock/Whitney.
In the early minutes of the game, Jesuit’s speed was on full display as they pushed the pace and controlled possession of the game.
However, in the fifth minute, Pitman junior Felipe Lopez had a scoring chance right in front of the net but his shot sailed over the goalie.
In the 13th minute, senior Christian Honig scored on a header from a corner kick to give Jesuit a 1-0 lead.
Seniors Jarod Solario and Luis Cordero had scoring chances for Pitman in the 23rd and 40th minutes but both were unable to put the ball in the back of the net.
Solario’s shot went wide to the right while Cordero’s attempt on net was saved by senior goalie Frankie Turnbull.
“Two of those opportunities in the first half were gimmies,” Hofsteen said. “We didn’t put those away to keep the game going.”
The second half was all Jesuit as junior Zach Lozano and sophomore Elijah Bevereley scored. Lozano scored in the 56th minute and Bevereley’s goal in the 78th minute came after the ball slipped through the goalie’s hands and the forward easily added to Jesuit’s tally.
Pitman ends its season with a 19-3 record. The Pride were co-champions of the Central California Athletic League with Turlock.
“It was an amazing season with a special group,” Hofsteen said. “They should be very proud of themselves. To get this far in the playoffs with the record they did, I just can’t say enough about these guys.”
