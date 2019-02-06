Beyer girls have outscored opponents 113-12. Here’s what makes this soccer team go.

Entering his first year as head coach of the Beyer girls soccer team, Ryan Leonetti gave himself one job:
“I wanted to make sure they clicked and worked together,” Leonetti said. “I wanted to make sure they talk because there is so much talent on this team it’s unbelievable.”
Well, the Patriots worked together, finishing the regular season with an 18-1 record and 14-0 mark in the Western Athletic Conference after a 1-0 victory over Johansen on Wednesday at Mary Grogan Community Park.
The Patriots, who will find out their playoff fate when the brackets are released on Friday, won their first league title since 2008.
“I have 19 phenomenal soccer players,” Leonetti said. “They are all-around great athletes and they all clicked like sisters.”
Two of the top players for Beyer this year are freshmen: Leah O’Brien (22 goals) and Emma Albino (19 goals, 21 assists).
Albino, O’Brien, and freshmen Ava Infantino and Annika Rose all come from the Modesto AJAX youth soccer program.
Albino, Infantino, and Rose all played on the same club team.
This season hasn’t had any hiccups for Beyer. Their only loss came against Hanford on Dec. 7 in the Pitman Tournament.
“I think we have gotten better as we’ve played more games,” senior captain Gianna Miler said.
The Patriots have allowed only 12 goals all season and outscored opponents 87-7 in WAC play.
There still is improvement for the Patriots, however.
“We just have to finish our shots and connect more and communicate more to each other,” Albino said.
Leonetti said some of his younger players have started to get interests from colleges as well.
“Its a dedication of their lives and dedication to the sport,” he said. “They see a scholarship and a future with it. They have a goal and they want to reach it and high school soccer is a stepping stone.”
