Alex Merkviladze’s double-double leads MC to win over West

It was an ideal homecoming night for the Modesto Christian boys basketball team on Thursday as the Crusaders beat West, 90-48, in a Tri-City Athletic League game. Junior forward Alex Merkviladze had 17 points and 20 rebounds for Modesto Christian (18-5, 8-0), which has won five of its eight league games by at least 30 points. The Crusaders travel to Santa Ana on Saturday to face Oak Hill Academy (Virginia) at 9 p.m. in the Nike Extravaganza at Mater Dei High School.

