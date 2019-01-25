High School Sports

Alex Merkviladze’s double-double leads MC to win over West

By Julian A. Lopez

January 25, 2019 12:04 PM

One-on-one with Modesto Christian freshman guard Devin Day

Modesto Christian High School freshman guard Devin Day has been an integral part of the Crusaders success this year.
By
Up Next
Modesto Christian High School freshman guard Devin Day has been an integral part of the Crusaders success this year.
By

It was an ideal homecoming night for the Modesto Christian boys basketball team on Thursday as the Crusaders beat West, 90-48, in a Tri-City Athletic League game. Junior forward Alex Merkviladze had 17 points and 20 rebounds for Modesto Christian (18-5, 8-0), which has won five of its eight league games by at least 30 points. The Crusaders travel to Santa Ana on Saturday to face Oak Hill Academy (Virginia) at 9 p.m. in the Nike Extravaganza at Mater Dei High School.

Related stories from Modesto Bee

high-school

Julian A. Lopez

Julian A. Lopez has been covering local sports for The Modesto Bee since August 2018. He graduated from Arizona State with a BA in Journalism from Arizona State.

  Comments  