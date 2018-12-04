Local Digest: Group of athletes sign at Modesto High; Gardner visits Central Valley

Three Modesto High School athletes signed their National Letters of Intent at the school’s library on Friday.

Coby McCaig signed with the University of the Pacific to play tennis. McCaig is 61-1 in his high school career and has made the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section final in three straight years.

“I am thrilled to welcome Coby McCaig to the Pacific men’s tennis program,” head coach Ryan Redondo said in a news release from the school. “Coby is a wonderful young man and a true student of the game and his best tennis is just around the corner. I have been so impressed with Coby since I first met him when he was 12-years-old and when I got to know him more throughout the recruiting process learning about his academic successes and his drive to become a professional tennis player, I knew in my heart he was going to be a great Tiger.”

Said McCaig, who the school also said was recruited by Kentucky, Arizona and Gonzaga: “I chose the University of the Pacific because they have a history of preparing players for the Pro Circuit after graduating and that’s always been a dream of mine,” McCaig said. “I also liked the idea of representing the Central Valley at a local college where I’ve seen their program and am familiar with the coaches.”

SIGN UP

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tori Galloway signed with Cal State Los Angeles to play volleyball. Galloway was named the MVP of the Central California Athletic League. Galloway led Modesto to a 29-8 record this year and had 330 kills.





The Golden Eagles play in the California Collegiate Athletic Association along with Stanislaus State in Turlock. Cal State Los Angeles reached the NCAA Division II West Regionals this season and lost to Central Washington 3-2.

R.J. Soria signed with the University of Hawai’i Hilo. Soria hit .352 last year with 22 RBIs and was named first-team All-Modesto Metro Conference.

GARDNER VISIT: Ja’Quan Gardner, the Stanislaus District’s all-team leading rusher (6,014 yards) and 2014 graduate of Central Valley High School, visited his old high school last week and spoke to students in the professional development room.

Gardner, who played for the San Francisco 49ers in the preseason, talked about his high school and college experiences, including struggling to maintain a high enough GPA so that he could attend a four-year college.

The Humboldt State alum signed with the San Diego Fleet in the new Alliance of American Football League that begins on Feb. 9.

HILMAR PLAYS FRIDAY: After beating Ripon Christian, 57-14 in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI Championship on Saturday, Hilmar (11-2) will host East Nicolaus in the CIF State Division 6-AA Bowl Game on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Atwater High School.

The Spartans won the CIF Northern Section Division IV title with a 46-14 win over Durham on Friday. East Nicolaus had a six-game shutout streak from Sept. 21 to Nov. 2.

Nicolaus is 20 miles south of Yuba City.

GALLO TOURNAMENT NEXT WEEK: The 2018 Mark Gallo Invitational begins next Tuesday at Central Catholic High School. Sixteen teams are entered in the tournament with four different CIF sections represented: Sac-Joaquin Section, North Coast Section, Central Section and Central Coast Section.

All 16 participants made the playoffs last year and eight teams made it to the CIF State playoffs.

RIDDLE TOURNAMENT SATURDAY: Oakdale is hosting the 43rd annual James Riddle Memorial Wrestling Tournament on Saturday. Weigh-ins are scheduled for 7 a.m. with the wrestling competition beginning at 9 a.m. The top three individuals and top six teams will get awards.

MC OFF TO ARIZONA: After a 79-59 win over James Logan in the Gary Porter Showcase on Saturday, Modesto Christian will play in the Hoophall West tourney this weekend in Arizona. The Crusaders will face Gonzaga Prep (Spokane, Wash.) on Friday at 3 p.m. The Bulldogs have lost only four games in the last three years. MC will face Perry (Gilbert, Ariz.) at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.