College Signees | Stanislaus District athletes who have signed to four-year schools

By Brian Clark

December 04, 2018 03:21 PM

Here is a list of athletes in Stanislaus County and neighboring areas who have reported being signed to four-year schools on athletic scholarships.

Stanislaus District Signees

Athlete SchoolSport College
RJ SoriaModestoBaseballUniversity of Hawaii Hilo
Justin HinesTurlockBaseballStanislaus State
Casey CarrTurlockBaseballStanislaus State
Ethan HurteTurlockBaseballNevada
Aaron MurphyModesto ChristianBasketballUC Davis
Mavleen MannPitmanCross CountryUC Davis
Alison GallantEnochs SoccerSan Jose State
Izzy Shallou-EnesPitmanSoccerSan Jose State
Morgan LeonardEnochsSoftballStanislaus State
Kylie CoxGregoriSoftballLong Beach State
Maikyla NelsonGregoriSoftballColorado State
Alexis WebbOakdaleSoftballFresno State
Coby McCaigModestoTennisUniversity of Pacific
Emily Vander WeidePitmanVolleyballCal State San Marcos
Tori GallowayModestoVolleyballCal State Los Angeles
Ricky TorresOakdaleWrestlingCal Poly San Luis Obispo
Gabe MartinezOakdaleWrestlingCampbellsville

