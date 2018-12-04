College Signees | Stanislaus District athletes who have signed to four-year schools

Here is a list of athletes in Stanislaus County and neighboring areas who have reported being signed to four-year schools on athletic scholarships.
Stanislaus District Signees
|Athlete
|School
|Sport
|College
|RJ Soria
|Modesto
|Baseball
|University of Hawaii Hilo
|Justin Hines
|Turlock
|Baseball
|Stanislaus State
|Casey Carr
|Turlock
|Baseball
|Stanislaus State
|Ethan Hurte
|Turlock
|Baseball
|Nevada
|Aaron Murphy
|Modesto Christian
|Basketball
|UC Davis
|Mavleen Mann
|Pitman
|Cross Country
|UC Davis
|Alison Gallant
|Enochs
|Soccer
|San Jose State
|Izzy Shallou-Enes
|Pitman
|Soccer
|San Jose State
|Morgan Leonard
|Enochs
|Softball
|Stanislaus State
|Kylie Cox
|Gregori
|Softball
|Long Beach State
|Maikyla Nelson
|Gregori
|Softball
|Colorado State
|Alexis Webb
|Oakdale
|Softball
|Fresno State
|Coby McCaig
|Modesto
|Tennis
|University of Pacific
|Emily Vander Weide
|Pitman
|Volleyball
|Cal State San Marcos
|Tori Galloway
|Modesto
|Volleyball
|Cal State Los Angeles
|Ricky Torres
|Oakdale
|Wrestling
|Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
|Gabe Martinez
|Oakdale
|Wrestling
|Campbellsville
