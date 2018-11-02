Local Digest: Johansen, Oakdale boys water polo advance to semifinals

For the first time in school history, the Johansen boys water polo team has advanced to the semifinals of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoffs after the Vikings beat Buhach Colony, 10-9, in the second round on Thursday.

Johansen led 6-3 at halftime and 8-6 heading into the final period. The Vikings increased the lead to 10-7 with 3 minutes, 30 seconds left before the Thunder got to within 10-9 on a goal by Spencer Spelman with 50 seconds left.

Johansen, however, held on. Senior Shelby Johnson had eight goals for the Vikings.

Johansen, which is hosting the semifinals on Tuesday, will meet No. 1 Granite Bay at 11:45 a.m.

SIGN UP

Sonora 11, Beyer 10 - Junior Ben Berry had four goals in the loss for the Patriots.

Oakdale 13, El Camino 5- The Mustangs scored five goals in the second period and advanced to the Div. III semifinals, where they will face Nevada Union at Johansen at 10:15 on Tuesday.

Davis. Sr. 16, Turlock 3- The Bulldogs saw their season end in the Div. I quarterfinals.

Jesuit 16, Pitman 3- The Pride fell to the Marauders in the Div. I quarterfinals.

Central Catholic girls tennis advances to semifinals

With a 9-0 win over Los Banos on Wednesday, the Raiders have advanced to the Div. III semifinals where they will face Placer on Tuesday. The 2 p.m. match will be at Central Catholic.

The other semifinal pits Kimball and Mountain House. The championship in Thursday at Oak Park Tennis Center in Stockton.

Central Catholic won the Division III title in 2015.

In Division I play, Oak Ridge defeated Gregori 6-3. In Division III, Manteca beat Ceres 9-0 to advance to Monday’s semfinal against El Capitan.

Cross Country subsections on Saturday

The 2018 CIF SJS Subsection Cross Country Meet is at Angels Camp on Saturday. Athletes from Modesto, Gregori, Enochs, Downey, Central Catholic, Grace Davis, Big Valley Christian, and Ripon among others are all entered.

There will be 23 races starting at 9 a.m. and involving both varsity and frosh-soph in up to five divisions. The final race starts at 3:40 p.m.

Within each division, the top 10 varsity teams and top 10 athletes not on those teams will advance to the Section Meet on Nov. 10 in Folsom.

Volleyball Championship Info

Both Hilmar and Central Catholic will be going for section volleyball championships on Saturday at Ripon High School. Hilmar is facing Colfax in the Div. IV final at 3 p.m. while Central Catholic faces off against Vanden for the Div. III title at 6 p.m. Tickets are $6 for students and $10 for adults and can be bought at gofan.co