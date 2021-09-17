Here’s what you need to know as MJC prepares for Saturday’s Top 5 matchup with CCSF

Modesto Junior College players celebrate during victory in 2019. aalfaro@modbee.com

When qualifying for postseason, preseason can be the difference between an extra game and the end of a season.

In 2019, the Pirates made the playoffs as a wild card based on their non-conference record, which included a 23-20 win over City College of San Francisco.

If the Pirates can’t win the Big 8 – winning the conference qualifies you automatically for the state playoff – their fate will once again come down to the preseason, highlighting the importance of Saturday’s 6 p.m. matchup with City College of San Francisco. This game features the JC Athletic Bureau Coaches Poll’s fourth and fifth ranked teams in the state.

“Do the best you can in the preseason and do everything you can to win your league,” coach Rusty Stivers said. “You win the league, then you’re in automatically.”

No. 4 MJC is familiar with CCSF’s powerful offensive attack. Most notably quarterback Jack Newman, who the Pirates matched up against twice during his freshman season in 2018.

After playing that season at CCSF, Newman walked on at the University of California, only to be back playing for the Rams, leading them with 716 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

The Pirates will have their hands full with Newman and the No. 1 passing offense in the state. However, Stivers knows where the game planning starts.

“We need zero mistakes on special teams,” Stivers said. “Special teams has been good as a whole for us, but we made four huge errors on Saturday that gave Sierra the ball back.”

Next is a “bend but don’t break” mentality on defense. An offense as explosive as San Francisco’s is going to have its share of big plays, but Stivers has told his team “you got to keep them in front of you, make tackles and make them earn it.”

The Pirates allowed 21 straight third-quarter points against Sierra, allowing the Wolverines to take the lead late. MJC rallied behind offensive production to win 55-46. CCSF beat Sierra 66-14 in Week 1.

The offense will have to show up as well. While the Pirates have scored 90 points in their two games, CCSF has only allowed 14.

“First downs lead to touchdowns,” Stivers said. “We need to be able to control the ball and get first downs, so that we can move the ball in position (to score).“