MJC football team ready to play its first home game in almost two years

Anthony Frias, now at Modesto Junior College, is pictured here running hard for Turlock High.

After COVID-19 protocols and air quality concerns forced Modesto Junior College to go without two scheduled preseason scrimmages, coach Rusty Stivers went into Friday’s season opener at Laney without game film to evaluate his team.

He had that benefit this week – and good film to watch, too – ahead of the Pirates’ home opener on Saturday against Sierra College. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.

“The first game finally gave us some quality film to review and evaluate,” Stivers said. “It’s hard to win on the road at a good school like Laney. For it to be our first time with a lot of freshmen, some adversity, (there’s) a lot of positive to take away from that.”

MJC came away with an impressive 35-28 victory in Oakland.

Stivers noted some players who made an impact in Friday’s win.

Jacob Dejesus “made his presence” on special teams with five kickoff returns for 104 yards. On offense, freshman running back Anthony Frias had 160 yards and three touchdowns in a “breakout” first college game.

Freshman defensive lineman Joseph Toilolo injured his foot in Friday’s game. Stivers and his staff are evaluating his status.

Stivers knows the home opener against Sierra presents a different challenge. The Wolverines, who opened the season with a 66-14 loss at City College San Francisco, run more of a spread offense and have an athletic quarterback who can make plays within their offense

Saturday’s contest will be the Pirates’ first home game since Nov. 23, 2019, a 35-28 victory over American River College.

“It was a real joy to play last week,” Stivers said. “I’m sure it’ll be the same (Saturday), being able to walk out on our own area and jump onto the field will be a lot of fun.”

