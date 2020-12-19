Notebook: Hope of Modesto Junior College football, basketball seasons officially over

Modesto’s Lucas Curtis makes a catch as American River College defender Jamie Cousey during the CCCAA NorCal Regional Semifinal game with American River College at Modesto Junior College in Modesto, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. Modesto won the game 35-28. aalfaro@modbee.com

While high schools still cling to a hope of some sort of a season, the Big 8 Conference pulled the plug on junior college football and other sports on Friday due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision made by the schools’ presidents means Modesto Junior College football won’t compete in the 2020-21 season after finishing 9-3 last year and losing in the NorCal Championship.

MJC competes in the Valley League for football but a press release said the decision effects all schools in the conference.

Pirates Athletic Director Nick Stavrianoudakis said the hope is these teams will be able to still condition and possibly scrimmage once county health officials allow it.

Besides football, the other sports that are canceled are: Men’s and women’s basketball, women’s volleyball, soccer, water polo, and cross country, women’s golf, and wrestling. A decision on spring sports has not been made.

Other schools in the Big 8 are: American River, Cosumnes River, Diablo Valley, Delta, Folsom Lake, Sacramento City, Santa Rosa, and Sierra.

Fresno City College canceled fall and winter sports earlier this week and Merced College as well earlier this month.

Sac-Joaquin Section cancels playoffs: With the start of the Season 1 sports uncertain, the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section canceled playoffs for football, water polo, and girls volleyball on Friday to allow teams to have a chance to play more games.

With the elimination of playoffs, the section moved the end-date for girls volleyball and water polo to March 13 and April 10 for football.

March 20 (girls volleyball and water polo) and April 16-17 (football) will be dates reserved for “bowl games”, one last final game of the season against a team of their choosing.

The status of cross country season will be re-evaluated in mid-to-late January.