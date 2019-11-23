Bass’s two touchdowns lead MJC to win over American River in state playoffs

When Modesto Junior College freshman running back Payton Bass (Pitman) struggled for playing time early in the season, he didn’t pout and instead worked harder in practice and asked questions, coach Rusty Stivers said.

“I know I am a good player but it was hard (adjusting to college football) at first,” Bass said.

Against American River in a CCCAA NorCal semifinal on Saturday at MJC, Bass had a career-high 94 rushing yards and two touchdowns as the Pirates beat the Beavers, 35-28.

MJC (9-2) advanced to the NorCal Final where they will face the College of San Mateo at noon next Saturday. San Mateo beat Fresno City College, 21-0.

“Tonight was for my team and for the sophomores,” Bass said. “We had to work and it wasn’t an easy fight.”

Bass ran with power and bounced off defenders to gain extra yardage all night long. One of his most important runs came on 3rd-and-1 with under one minute remaining as he ran for three years for a first down.

MJC took a knee on the next play to end the game.

“He is a lot like his brother (former MJC running back Devan Bass),” sophomore quarterback Danny Velasquez said. “He is patient and gained confidence all year long.”

In the last five games, Bass has at least one rushing touchdown in every game and 10 total.

Both offenses struggled early on as the game was scoreless after the first quarter. After American River (8-3) scored on a 47-yard touchdown pass from freshman quarterback Marco Baldacchino to freshman wide receiver Sivonte Jordan with 14 minutes, 16 seconds remaining in the half, Velasquez tied the game with an 8-yard touchdown three minutes later.

Velasquez’s run was set up by Kendrick Bond (Patterson) interception on American River’s 11-yard line.

“It took us a little time to figure them out and they brought something new on defense from the first meeting (MJC won 38-20 on Sept. 28),” Velasquez said.

Bass scored both of his rushing touchdowns in the second quarter on runs of 3 and 8 yards and MJC led 21-7 at halftime.

Each team had two touchdowns in the third quarter as Velaquez connected with Lucas Curtis (Turlock) and Jordan Porter (Turlock) for touchdowns. He finished the night 13-of-18 for 251 yards and two touchdowns and added 22 carries for 87 yards and a score.

MJC punted early in the fourth and after the Beavers scored a touchdown to cut the deficit to seven with 5:05 left, the Pirates had three 3rd-down conversions and didn’t give the ball back for the rest of the game.

“We are on to the next one!,” Stivers told the team afterwards during a celebration huddle.