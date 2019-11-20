MJC’s offensive, defensive leaders take different paths to state playoff team

Playoff teams tend to have players who lead by example and make plays.

For Modesto Junior College, two of those players are sophomores — linebacker Ferrin Manuleleua and quarterback Danny Velasquez.

The No. 2 Pirates (8-2) will make history Saturday when the school hosts its first ever state playoff game as MJC faces No. 3 American River (8-2) at 6 p.m.

Manuleleua (Manteca) and Velasquez (Turlock) are no strangers to success.

Manuleleua was a two-time All-District honoree and had over 300 tackles and 51 tackles for loss in three years with the Buffaloes. Velasquez was a two-time Central California Conference MVP.

“The reason why MJC is so good is we are all local kids,” Manuleleua said. “It’s a different bond than other JUCOs, which have a lot of out-of-state kids. It’s like being at home here.”

Though raised in the same area, each took different paths to MJC’s state playoff team.

The return from Portland

After four years as a Bulldog, Velasquez came to MJC in 2017 and Pirates coach Rusty Stivers immediately saw potential.

“We usually grayshirt QBs but he is the only true freshman quarterback to play since I have been here as head coach and even since I started as an assistant (2003),” Stivers said.

Velasquez had over 2,700 total yards and 21 touchdowns his freshman year and signed with NCAA Division I Portland State.

However, he said the school wasn’t a “good fit” for him and after one semester, he left.

“I didn’t like the city (gloomy weather),” said Velasquez, who saw action in two games. “It wasn’t because I wasn’t playing. I am going to fight for what I can get.”

The 6-foot, 1-inch dual-threat quarterback said he never considered quitting football and decided to re-enroll at MJC.

“I wanted to try and earn another scholarship and bet on myself,” he said.

Stivers said Velasquez’s situation was “unique” because he hadn’t had a player go to a NCAA Division I school and then return.

Velasquez said this season has been a “roller coaster.”

MJC started the season 3-0, including its 38-20 victory over American River. In that game, Velasquez suffered a right-knee injury.

The injury has kept Velasquez from scrambling out of the pocket.

“Besides last weekend (211 rushing yards in win over Delta), it’s been downhill for me but I am going to keep fighting,” he said. “Last week, it felt good to run again like my old self.”

Even with the injury, Velasquez still has over 2,300 total yards and 21 touchdowns this year.

The leader on defense

Stivers said it’s “scary” to go against a player like Manuleleua in practice.

“During a passing play and when the ball is being thrown from the box, the natural tendency is for a player to turn around and jog to the play,” said Stivers, who has been the Pirates coach since 2016. “He is always going full-speed.”

Last year, Manuleleua had 56 tackles and 6.5 tackles and in 2019, he leads the team with 67 tackles, 20 more than the next Pirate. He also has 11 tackles for a loss.

“We have great coaches and the schemes are great for me,” Manuleleua said. “We put a lot of work in the offseason and you can’t cheat the grind.”

Manuleleua said the plan after graduating from Manteca was to go to a Division I school. Since that didn’t work out, he’s happy he joined the Pirates.

“They produce talent and help get players D1 offers,” he said.

Stivers said the coaching staff does get excited when MJC gets a high-level player who goes under the radar and could play at the NCAA level.

“We feel like we’re at the frontline with recruiting,” Stivers said. “We try to help guys that aren’t even here (high school seniors).”

Clock is ticking

For both Manuleleua and Velazquez, Saturday’s game could possibly be their last.

Velasquez said he has an offer from Valparaiso (Austin Martins, who played last year at MJC, is on Valpo’s team) and a couple of Division II offers.

Schools reaching out have looked at Velasquez at not only a quarterback but also a wide receiver, running back, and safety.

He said he is trying not to think about the recruiting process and focusing on the playoffs.

Manuleleua said he has a couple of schools talking to him but no offers.

“I do believe it’s frustrating but everything happens for a reason and my time will come,” he said.

Velasquez will finish his classes in December and Manuleleua will graduate in spring. Stivers said colleges will have more interest in him in the next couple of months.

“Both are D1 caliber players,” Stivers said.

If football doesn’t work out for either, Velasquez said he wants to be a teacher and give back to the community, Manuleleua is a Criminal Justice major and plans to be a correctional officer, firefighter, or police officer.

2019 CCCAA NORCAL REGIONAL PLAYOFFS

No. 3 American River (8-2) at No. 2 Modesto Junior College (8-2)

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: MJC

First Meeting: MJC won 38-20 on Sept. 28

Ticket Prices: $12 for general admission, $8 for students, faculty, staff, senior citizens (60 and over), and children (12 and under) Note: Conference, staff, and booster passes will not be honored.