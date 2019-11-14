Pirate Weekly: Playoff scenarios for MJC football; cross country advances to state

If Modesto Junior College beats Delta College on Saturday, it will be the second time in school history that a Pirate team had back-to-back season of at least eight wins. The Pirates (7-2) host the Mustangs (4-6) at 6 p.m. and MJC remains in the hunt for the state playoffs.

Here are the playoff scenarios assuming MJC wins: If the College of San Mateo defeats City College of San Francisco, then the Pirates are in the state playoffs. If San Mateo loses, then MJC will need Laney College to defeat Chabot. Regardless, MJC will be playing in either the state playoffs or a bowl game on Nov 23. Home or away game is yet to be determined.

Cross Country: Both the men’s and women’s cross country teams qualified for the State Meet after finishing in the top seven at the NorCal Championships in Salinas on Nov. 8. The women finished 5th and the men finished 7th. The state meet will be held Nov. 23 at Woodward Park in Fresno.

Women’s Basketball: The Pirates are 4-0 after 97-40 win over Hartnell on Tuesday. Melissa Brady (Enochs HS) had 18 points and Jennifer Pedretti (Modesto HS) had 13 points, 10 rebounds and 3 steals. They are at Marin on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Men’s Basketball: MJC is 2-1 after beating Merritt College, 74-66, last Saturday. After trailing 44-31 at halftime, the Pirates began the second half with a 14-0 run. MJC was led in scoring by Amrit Dhaliwal (Central Catholic HS) with 21 points, Tommy Williams (Chavez HS) with 15, and Brandyn Waterford (Gregori HS) with 15. MJC hosts Skyline at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Women’s Water Polo: The Pirates finished 2-1 at the Big 8 Conference Championships last Saturday to advanced to the NorCal tournament for the first time since 2011. MJC faces West Valley at noon on Friday at American River.

Men’s Water Polo: The Pirates earned a spot in the Big 8 Conference Championships by defeating San Joaquin Delta 8-6 in a play-in game. MJC was led by Shelby Johnson (Johansen HS), who had 4 goals. The men ended their season finishing seventh in NorCals. Shelby Johnson led the Big 8 in goals (79), Matt Vinson (Enochs HS) led the Big 8 in assists (57), and Brandon Dhanowa (Turlock HS) led the Big 8 in saves (156). Shelby Johnson and Vinson were-1st team All-Conference. Will Johnson (Johansen HS) was 2nd team All-Conference.