Notebook: 5 local teams qualify for state volleyball; water polo semis at Johansen

After winning CIF Sac-Joaquin Section girls volleyball titles on Saturday, Central Catholic, Escalon, and Ripon Christian all made the CIF State Playoffs, which begin on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

In Division II, Central Catholic hosts Harker (San Jose) while in Division IV, Escalon hosts Sierra Pacific. Ripon Christian is at Tamalpais.

Gregori and Hilmar also qualified; the Jaguars are at Arroyo Grande (San Luis Obispo County) while the Yellowjackets host Rio Americano.

Water Polo semifinals on Tuesday and Wednesday: Four local schools advanced to the section water polo semifinals.

In the Division III girls semifinals on Tuesday at Johansen High School: Two-time defending champion Sonora hosts Dixon at 9 a.m. and Ripon hosts Kimball at 10:15 a.m.

In the Division III boys semifinals on Wednesday at Tokay High School: Beyer faces El Capitan at 9 a.m. while Oakdale plays Sonora at 10:15 a.m.

Oakdale lost to Christian Brothers in the Division III championship last year.

QB Club meets Tuesday: Modesto Junior College will be the featured team Tuesday at the weekly Quarterback Club meeting in Modesto.

The group meets at noon at Coach’s Corner at 960 Oakdale Road in Modesto.

Fans will have a chance to hear coaches give their thoughts from the first round of the playoffs and look ahead to next week.

Cost is $11 and lunch is included.

The schools in attendance each week are: Beyer, Big Valley Christian, Central Catholic, Davis, Downey, Enochs, Gregori, Johansen, Modesto, Modesto Christian, and Modesto Junior College.

Central Catholic girls tennis plays for section title: Central Catholic girls tennis plays Sierra in the section Division IV championship on Tuesday at 3 p.m. at Modesto Junior College.

The Raiders beat Kimball in the championship last year and beat Sierra, 5-4, on Sept. 16 and Sept. 19.

Two local runners finish first at Sub-Section meet: Gregori junior Madison Kackley and Sonora freshman Brianna Personius both finished first at the SJS Sub-Section Cross Country Meet at Frogtown at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds on Saturday.

Kackley won the Division I race in 18 minutes, 30 seconds. Personius finished first in the Division IV race in 19:04. Kackley had the top girls time among the 674 runners while Personuis was fifth.

Both run in the section meet at Willow Hill in Folsom on Saturday, the last meet before the CIF State Championships on Nov. 30 in Fresno.