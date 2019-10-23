Pirate Weekly: MJC football remains in top five in state

After a 44-21 win over the College of Sequoias last Saturday, MJC football remained No. 3 in the CCCSIA state football poll, which was released on Tuesday. The Pirates are No. 4 in the state in the JC Athletic Bureau poll and No. 12 in the nation according to JC Gridiron.

MJC leads all Northern California schools with 451.7 yards of total offense per game, 199.3 rushing yards per game and 25.5 first downs per game. The Pirates travel to West Hills College in Coalinga this Saturday for a 1:00 p.m. Valley League game.

Soccer: Both men’s and women’s soccer teams are on the bubble for postseason competition if the season ended today.

The MJC Men’s Soccer team improved to an 8-5-1 record after defeating West Hills-Lemoore 2-0 last Friday. They are at the College of Sequoias at 4 p.m. on Friday. Bryan Millan (Hilmar HS) is seventh in the state in goals scored with 12.

The MJC Women’s Team is 6-8-1 overall and 3-6 in conference play. They host Cosumnes River at 3:30 p.m. on Friday. Kalysa Smith (Gregori HS) leads the women’s team with 4 goals scored.

Wrestling: MJC finished in third at the 2019 Northern California Dual Meet Championships hosted by Santa Rosa Junior College last Saturday. They finished with a 3-1 (7-2 overall) record. MJC defeated Santa Rosa 38-12, West Hills 29-24 and Lassen College 60-0 by forfeit to capture third place. Brandon Mendoza (Buhach Colony HS) and Jose Estrada (Beyer HS) both went undefeated throughout the competition. MJC will next travel to Cuesta College on Saturday Oct. 26.

Water Polo: The MJC Men’s Water Polo team went 1-4 over the past week. They are currently 7-13 overall. Although their next match is at Sierra College on October 30, it will be the November 6 contest versus San Joaquin Delta College in Stockton where the winner will likely advance to the Conference Championships on November 8-9. MJC lost to San Joaquin Delta in a close 11-10 game in their last meeting. Shelby Johnson (Johansen HS) lead the team with 7 goals and Brandon Dhanowa (Turlock HS) had 10 saves.

Volleyball: The Pirates are 8-8 and 3-5 in the Big 8. Their next game is against Delta College at home on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Alyssa Stiles (Ceres HS) is tied for second in conference play in total aces (14) and in aces/set (.58). Ambria Schneringer (Central Catholic HS) and Skyy Goudeau (Gregori HS) lead MJC in total blocks (19 and 18, respectively) and are tied at 5th and 7th in league.