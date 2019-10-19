Despite slow start, No. 3 MJC beats the College of Sequoias on Homecoming Night.

As the No. 3 ranked team in the state, expectations are high for Modesto Junior College.

After a loss to San Mateo on Oct. 5, the Pirates worked on special teams and prepared for the “new season” during the bye week.

It began with a 44-27 win over the College of Sequoias in a Valley League game on Saturday but MJC coach Rusty Stivers wasn’t happy with his team’s performance.

“To play as bad we did, it doesn’t feel good,” he said.

After taking a 14-0 lead after the first quarter, the Pirates allowed two touchdowns in 20 seconds to tie the game early in the second. Stivers said the Pirates struggled to execute early after the week off.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Danny Velasquez (Turlock), who has been battling a knee injury, was “hesitant” in the first half, Stivers said and the offense didn’t get into rhythm until the third quarter.

MJC led 21-14 at half but scored on its first two possessions of the third on touchdown runs by freshman wide receivers Carter Williams (Manteca) and Lucas Curtis (Turlock).

With two running backs out (Michael Ramos and Isaac Sharp), the Pirates rotated multiple players and ran rushing plays to the outside to get their elusive playmakers the ball.

“We are banged up at running back and it did cause a concern with the flow of our running game.”

Curtis, Williams, and Dayshawn Alderson (Beyer) combined to rush 134 yards and two touchdowns.

Aside from a few big plays, the Pirates defense played well all night long and Stivers said the MJC offense put the group in a tough position with drives starting in their own territory but the Pirates forced four turnovers.

Velasquez had 190 total yards and sophomore wide receiver Jordan Porter (Turlock) had three receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown.

MJC is at West Hills of Coalinga next Saturday at 1 p.m. and Stivers told the team after the game its another opportunity to keep improving.

“We are 1-0 in league,” Stivers told the team. “Let’s get better for the next game.”